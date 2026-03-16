Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Day 1: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller records over 6 lakh tickets sold across India; crosses Rs...

With just two days left for its theatrical release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is already setting the stage for a thunderous opening at the box office. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has generated massive excitement among fans, and the early ticket sales clearly reflect the growing anticipation.

The action-packed spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, has begun recording impressive advance booking numbers both in India and overseas. Trade reports suggest that the film is heading towards a blockbuster opening weekend if the current trend continues.

From packed premiere shows to strong pre-sales across key metro cities, the buzz surrounding the film is steadily translating into big box office numbers.

Dhurandhar 2’s Day 1 Advance Booking Collection

According to a report by Sacnilk, the film has already sold more than 6 lakh tickets for its opening day across India. The advance bookings for Day 1 (Thursday) alone have generated a gross collection of Rs 14.39 crore.

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However, the numbers become even bigger when blocked seats are included. With those counted, the advance booking total for the first day rises to Rs 22.9 crore, signalling a strong start for the film even before it officially hits theatres.

Trade experts believe that these figures could increase further as the release date approaches and last-minute bookings kick in.

Dhurandhar 2: Premiere shows and India advance booking breakdown

The film’s premiere shows, scheduled for March 18, have also witnessed massive demand from moviegoers.

Advance bookings for these premiere screenings have already brought in Rs 37.11 crore, indicating a huge turnout expected on opening night.

For Day 1 (March 19), ticket sales have crossed Rs 22 crore, taking the combined India advance booking total to Rs 59.81 crore when blocked seats are included.

Major metropolitan cities such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Pune are contributing significantly to these impressive numbers. If the current momentum continues, the film could challenge some of the biggest opening-day records in recent Bollywood history.

Dhurandhar 2: Strong overseas advance booking numbers

The excitement around Dhurandhar: The Revenge is not limited to India. Overseas markets are also witnessing strong pre-sales. According to reports, the film has already earned around USD 5 million (over Rs 46 crore gross) in North America for its opening weekend, including approximately USD 2.5 million from opening day and preview shows alone.

Across international territories, the overall overseas advance booking for the opening weekend is estimated to be around Rs 60 crore. With both domestic and international numbers combined, the worldwide pre-sales have now crossed Rs 110 crore gross, a massive milestone even before the film’s release.

All About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Directed by Uri: The Surgical Strike filmmaker Aditya Dhar, the film promises a high-octane espionage drama. Ranveer Singh plays an Indian spy who infiltrates terror networks operating in Lyari Town in Pakistan, taking on the identity of Hamza Ali Mazari as part of a dangerous undercover mission.

The film also boasts a strong supporting cast featuring Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in key roles.

With its action-heavy storyline, star power and massive advance booking numbers, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is gearing up for a big-screen debut on March 19, 2026, and if early trends are anything to go by, the spy thriller could easily emerge as one of the biggest openings of the year.