Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s thriller earns Rs 30 crore before release, confirms bumper opening

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhars thriller earns Rs 30 crore before release, confirms bumper opening

Dhurandhar 2 is set to become the first Indian film to gross over Rs 30 crore from its premiere shows in India, seeing by the current pace and tremendous momentum.

Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Collection from paid preview: Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It will be released in theatres on March 19. Excitement surrounding the film, starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Ali Khan, is already at its peak. Paid preview shows are scheduled for March 18, a day before the film’s global release, and advance bookings are currently underway. Interestingly, pre-ticket sales for the paid preview shows are booming, leading trade analysts to predict that the film could prove to be even bigger than Dhurandhar. Amid all this, let’s find out how much Dhurandhar 2 has collected in advance bookings so far.

How much did ‘Dhurandhar 2’ collect in advance bookings?

There is tremendous craze for Dhurandhar 2, also known as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, across the country. As a result, advance bookings are booming. Tickets are selling out every hour, leading to a strong pre-release collection. According to sacnilk.com’s data, as on March 13, the film has sold 4,84,627 tickets for 9,128 shows across India through its premiere advance bookings. So far, Dhurandhar 2 has collected around Rs 24.76 crore from advance ticket sales across the country, excluding blocked seats. When blocked seats are included, the total advance booking collection rises to about Rs 29.69 crore. With such strong pre-sales, the film is set for a potentially historic opening at the box office.

Which states have the highest advance bookings of Dhurandhar 2?

Maharashtra is currently leading in advance ticket sales. It is followed by Delhi, which is witnessing a very high number of ticket bookings for the premiere shows of Dhurandhar 2.

Maharashtra – Rs 6.45 crore

Delhi – Rs 4.75 crore

Karnataka – Rs 4.17 crore

Gujarat – Rs 1.38 crore

Telangana – Rs 1.34 crore

Dhurandhar 2 to break ‘OG’ movie’s record

Judging by the current pace and tremendous momentum of bookings, Dhurandhar 2 is set to become the first Indian film to gross over Rs 30 crore from its premiere shows in India. The current record is held by Pawan Kalyan’s OG, which grossed approximately Rs 25 crore, the biggest premiere collection for an Indian film so far. Dhurandhar 2 is now inches away from breaking this record.

Where can I buy preview tickets for Dhurandhar 2?

Tickets for these preview shows are currently available through online platforms like BookMyShow and District. According to trade sources, the preview screenings will begin on March 18 from 5 pm, depending on the theatre. Due to high fan demand, many theatres are also adding extra shows that evening. While preview screenings will be held across India, they will not be available in every city.

Dhurandhar was released in December 2025. The spy thriller was a huge box office success, grossing nearly Rs 1,300 crore worldwide. Its sequel tells the story of Indian spy Hamza, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh. On Saturday, Jio Studios and B62 Studios released the official trailer for Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

