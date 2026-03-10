Home

Entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singhs film creates a storm; 3 lakh tickets sold, prices touch upto Rs 3100

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh’s film creates a storm; 3 lakh tickets sold, prices touch upto Rs 3100

Despite sky-high ticket prices touching Rs 3100 in some theatres, Dhurandhar 2’s paid preview shows are witnessing massive demand across India.

The buzz around Dhurandhar 2 is reaching fever pitch even before the film has officially hit theatres. With eight days still left for its grand release, the sequel to the blockbuster spy thriller is already dominating advance bookings across India. What is even more surprising is that audiences seem unfazed by the unusually steep ticket prices. From premium multiplex screens to luxury recliners, viewers are shelling out hefty amounts just to catch the film’s early shows. The excitement surrounding the return of Ranveer Singh as the high-octane Indian spy appears to be driving a massive rush for tickets.

Why are Dhurandhar 2 ticket prices so high?

The makers have scheduled paid preview shows for the evening of March 18, one day before the film’s nationwide release on March 19. Several multiplex chains across the country have opened multiple shows starting around 4-5 PM.

However, what has caught everyone’s attention is the pricing. In many metropolitan cities, ticket prices for regular formats are reportedly ranging between Rs 600 and Rs 900. IMAX screenings in certain territories have crossed Rs 1000, making them some of the most expensive Bollywood preview tickets in recent times.

Luxury formats have gone even further. At the INOX Megaplex in Borivali, Mumbai, recliner seats are priced at a staggering Rs 3100. Meanwhile, in Delhi, recliner tickets at PVR Select City Walk are reportedly selling for around Rs 2400.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Interestingly, these premium-priced shows are still witnessing strong demand. Many early screenings are either sold out or very close to full capacity.

What is the average ticket price across formats?

Industry trackers have noted that the average ticket price for the original Hindi version of Dhurandhar 2 currently stands at an eye-catching Rs 418. For premium formats such as Dolby Cinema, the average ticket price rises to around Rs 759.

Even the dubbed versions of the film are commanding higher-than-usual prices. The Kannada version reportedly has an average ticket price of around Rs 445, while the Telugu version is trending at roughly Rs 230.

The Tamil version, however, remains comparatively affordable due to regional price caps, with the average ticket price around Rs 166.

How strong is Dhurandhar 2’s advance booking?

The strong demand has already translated into impressive advance booking numbers. According to early estimates, Dhurandhar 2 has sold close to 3 lakh tickets across India, nearly eight days before its paid previews begin. These sales have reportedly generated over Rs 15 crore in domestic revenue, a figure that already places the film among the biggest Bollywood premieres in terms of advance booking.

Trade watchers believe the film may even challenge the pan-India premiere record of Rs 25 crore, which was earlier set by Pawan Kalyan’s film OG.

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 continues the high-stakes espionage story that made the first film a global success. The sequel once again features Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy operating deep inside Pakistan. Apart from Ranveer, the film also stars R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Danish Pandor, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in key roles.

The original film was a massive commercial success, reportedly earning around Rs 1300 crore worldwide and becoming one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films ever. With advance bookings already setting the tone, the sequel appears well on its way to becoming one of the biggest theatrical events of the year. Whether Dhurandhar 2 will repeat, or even surpass, the blockbuster success of its predecessor will become clear once it finally hits the big screen

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.