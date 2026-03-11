Home

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh’s film crosses Rs 18 crore in India, beats Stree 2 preview record, eyes USD 2 million in North America

Ranveer Singh’s much-awaited spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge has begun its box office run with massive advance bookings, breaking records both in India and overseas even before release.

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: The excitement around Dhurandhar: The Revenge has translated into impressive early numbers at the box office. After generating buzz with its action-packed trailer, the much-awaited film starring Ranveer Singh has begun its advance bookings on a powerful note. Even with around ten days left before release, the film is already witnessing strong ticket sales across domestic and international markets.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, with special paid preview shows planned for March 18. Early trade trends suggest that the film could deliver one of the biggest Hindi film openings in the post-pandemic era.

Dhurandhar 2: Strong overseas response as film eyes USD 2 million in North America

The advance booking momentum is particularly strong in overseas markets. The film’s pre-sales in North America began well before bookings opened in India, and the response has been impressive so far. According to early trade reports, premiere advance sales have already crossed USD 618,911 across 557 locations and 1,034 shows. Around 38,545 tickets have reportedly been sold with nearly ten days still remaining before the film’s release.

The overall advance gross has climbed to approximately USD 890,000. In contrast, advance bookings for the opening weekend have already reached approximately USD 1.70 million, putting the film on track to surpass the USD 2 million milestone before release.

Dhurandhar 2: Top US markets driving advance ticket sales

The United States has emerged as a key market for the film’s overseas performance. Among the top-performing states, Texas currently leads the chart with collections of around USD 121,469.

California ranks first at USD 98,146, followed by New Jersey at USD 50,534, New York at USD 41,796, and Washington at USD 35,012. These figures highlight the strong demand among international audiences eager to watch the action spectacle on the big screen.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge crosses Rs 18 crore in India advance sales

Back home in India, the advance booking response has also been exceptional. According to early estimates, the film has already secured around Rs 12.29 crore gross through advance ticket sales across languages. When blocked seats and premium-format bookings are taken into account, the total pre-sale figures reportedly rise to approximately Rs 18.1 crore.

The Hindi version has contributed the largest share of the collections, bringing in nearly Rs 12.07 crore. Unlike the first film, which was released only in Hindi, the sequel will also be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, expanding its reach across multiple markets.

Dhurandhar 2 surpasses Stree 2’s paid preview record

Trade reports indicate that Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already surpassed the paid preview benchmark set by Stree 2. The horror-comedy sequel had reportedly collected around Rs 8.50 crore net and over Rs 10 crore gross from its preview shows. In contrast, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is said to have crossed that milestone within 24 hours of bookings opening, underscoring strong anticipation for the film.

Dhurandhar 2’s ensemble cast adds to the film’s massive buzz

Apart from Ranveer Singh’s lead role, the film also features a powerful ensemble cast that has further boosted audience excitement. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Yami Gautam in key roles.

With strong advance booking numbers, a multi-language release and massive international traction, Dhurandhar: The Revenge appears set to deliver a thunderous start at the box office when it arrives in theatres next week.

