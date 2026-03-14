Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh’s film touches Rs 60 crore; trade predicts Rs 100 crore pre-sales

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: The buzz around Dhurandhar: The Revenge is only getting louder as the film inches closer to its theatrical release. Headlined by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, the much-awaited sequel has already begun its box-office journey on a powerful note. Early trade figures suggest the film could set a new record for paid premieres in India. According to data from trade tracker Sacnilk, the action-packed sequel has already collected an impressive Rs 27.13 crore in advance bookings across the country, and the release is still four days away.

The strong numbers indicate that the film may be heading toward one of the biggest openings in recent times.

Ranveer Singh’s film touches Rs 60 crore

Interestingly, the makers opened advance booking for the film’s preview shows shortly after releasing its trailer online. Since then, pre-sales have been witnessing massive growth with each passing day. Reports suggest that the film has already sold over 4.5 lakh tickets across the country, while its overseas performance is also setting strong records.

As per a Hindustan Times report, Dhurandhar: The Revenge had sold more than 4.7 lakh tickets in India by the morning of March 13, 2026, generating around Rs 24 crore gross domestically at the time. The film is also expected to break the preview-show record set by They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, which earned around Rs 25 crore from its preview screenings.

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The report further noted that the Ranveer Singh-led film collected around USD 3 million during its opening weekend in North America, including USD 1 million from preview shows alone. Meanwhile, markets across Europe, Asia and Oceania have collectively contributed close to USD 1 million. With these international figures combined with domestic sales, the film’s global advance booking total has already touched nearly Rs 60 crore.

Interestingly, advance booking for regular shows in India is yet to open. Trade experts believe that once full bookings begin across theatres nationwide, the film’s advance sales could easily cross the Rs 100 crore mark.

Dhurandhar 2: Massive ticket sales across India

A large portion of the film’s advance booking revenue is coming from the Hindi market. Reports indicate that the Hindi version alone has generated approximately Rs 26.34 crore, with nearly 4.99 lakh tickets sold in 2D format. At the same time, regional versions are also contributing to the growing total. The Tamil version has reportedly collected around Rs 34.94 lakh, while the Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada versions are witnessing steady demand in their respective markets.

Overall, the film has sold approximately 5.38 lakh tickets across more than 9,530 shows nationwide, reflecting strong interest among audiences even before its release.

Dhurandhar 2: Delhi-NCR, Mumbai lead the booking race

Among all regions, Delhi-NCR currently leads the advance booking chart. The region has recorded a total gross of about Rs 5.71 crore, including blocked seats.

Mumbai follows closely with Rs 5.44 crore, while Bengaluru ranks third with collections of Rs 4.42 crore. Other major cities have also contributed to the numbers, with Hyderabad collecting Rs 1.93 crore and Pune recording Rs 1.69 crore in advance ticket sales. These figures highlight the strong nationwide anticipation surrounding the film.

Dhurandhar 2 now targets Rs 35 crore premiere day

When blocked seats are taken into account, the all-India advance booking total climbs to around Rs 31.9 crore. Trade analysts believe the number could soon cross Rs 35 crore, potentially making it one of the largest premiere-day collections in the country.

If the current trend continues, the sequel could easily surpass several existing records in the paid preview category.

Dhurandhar 2 surpasses Pawan Kalyan’s ‘They Call Him OG’ premiere record

Interestingly, the film has already surpassed the previous paid-premiere benchmark set by They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan. That Telugu action film had earned over Rs 25 crore from its premiere shows when it released on September 24.

With multiple days remaining before release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already crossed that milestone and is expected to move well beyond it in the coming days.

Dhurandhar 2 already outpaces the first film’s opening

The sequel has also surpassed the opening-day performance of its predecessor, Dhurandhar. When the original film was released on December 5, 2025, it recorded an estimated Day 1 collection of Rs 28 crore.

Given the current advance booking trend, the sequel appears ready to surpass that number even before its first show begins. The first film became a global box-office success, grossing over Rs 1,300 crore.

With strong pre-release momentum and huge audience anticipation, Dhurandhar: The Revenge now looks poised for a thunderous opening weekend.