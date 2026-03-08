Dhurandhar 2 advance sales surge ahead of release; Preview tickets touch Rs 2400

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming action spectacle, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is already making waves even before hitting theatres. The highly anticipated sequel, directed by Aditya Dhar, has generated tremendous excitement among moviegoers, and the buzz around the film continues to grow with every new update. With the release date drawing closer, fans are eagerly waiting to witness the next chapter in the Dhurandhar saga. Adding to the excitement, the makers recently confirmed that the film will have special paid preview screenings a day before its official theatrical release. The announcement instantly sparked massive interest among audiences, leading to a surge in advance ticket bookings.

The overwhelming demand has also pushed ticket prices significantly higher, with some reportedly reaching as much as Rs 2500 per seat in certain theatres.

Dhurandhar 2’s ticket prices soar as advance bookings open

Advance bookings for the paid previews of Dhurandhar: The Revenge have now opened across several cinema chains, and fans appear eager to secure their seats for the early screenings. According to listings on BookMyShow, ticket prices for the preview shows vary widely depending on the location and theatre. While the starting price for the paid preview begins at Rs 300, premium seats in certain multiplexes have reportedly climbed to around Rs 2400 per ticket.

Despite the high prices, demand has remained exceptionally strong, indicating the enormous anticipation surrounding the film. Trade reports suggest that the preview screenings could become a major contributor to the film’s early box office performance.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Over 40,000 tickets sold for preview shows

Reports shared by 123 Telugu indicate that the film has already sold more than 40,000 tickets for preview screenings across major cinema chains in India. This impressive response has helped the film generate approximately Rs 5 crore in early sales even before its official release. The numbers highlight the scale of excitement surrounding the sequel, particularly among fans who have been waiting to see Ranveer Singh return to one of his most celebrated roles.

Another factor expected to boost the film’s performance is its wider release strategy. Unlike the first instalment, which was released only in Hindi, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be available in five languages, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada, when it hits theatres on March 19.

This multilingual release is expected to significantly expand the film’s reach across different regions of India.

High expectations after Dhurandhar’s box office success

The first Dhurandhar film achieved extraordinary success at the global box office. According to data from Sacnilk, the film earned approximately Rs 1,354 crore worldwide, making it one of the biggest blockbusters in recent years.

Given the scale of that success, expectations from the sequel are understandably high. Industry observers believe that Dhurandhar: The Revenge could potentially deliver another massive theatrical run if the early buzz translates into strong audience turnout.

Clash avoided after Toxic release postponed

Interestingly, Dhurandhar: The Revenge was initially expected to clash at the box office with actor Yash’s upcoming action film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Adults. Both films were originally scheduled to be released on March 19.

However, recent reports confirm that Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Adults has been postponed and will now arrive in theatres on June 4. The decision to shift the release date reportedly comes amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the sensitivity of certain themes in the film. With the box office clash now avoided, Dhurandhar: The Revenge appears set to enjoy a relatively clear run in theatres when it releases later this month.