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Dhurandhar 2: Amid criticism Deepika Padukone proudly watches Ranveer Singh receive loud cheers after films massive success – Watch

Dhurandhar 2: Amid criticism Deepika Padukone proudly watches Ranveer Singh receive loud cheers after film’s massive success – Watch

Deepika Padukone was seen enjoying a casual outing with Ranveer Singh as his latest film Dhurandhar 2 continues to break records and win fan acclaim, remaining unfazed by criticism.

Mumbai streets were buzzing as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stepped out for a lunch date following massive success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Fans gathered outside Maaslli Seafood restaurant in Worli, chanting Ranveer’s nickname “babbar sher” and celebrating his blockbuster performance. Deepika kept it casual in a white round-neck T-shirt and blue jeans while Ranveer opted for a stylish blue jersey and denim combination. Despite backlash for missing the film’s special screening, Deepika appeared unfazed and smiled warmly, quietly showing her support as Ranveer acknowledged fans with waves and handshakes.

Public Appearance of Ranveer and Deepika after massive success

This lunch outing marked Ranveer Singh’s first public appearance since Dhurandhar 2 dominated box office collections. Security personnel and police guided young fans seeking autographs and photographs, ensuring the safety of the couple while allowing fans brief interactions. Deepika’s composed demeanor contrasted with Ranveer’s energetic engagement, clearly showing her pride while maintaining calm amid media and fan frenzy.

Check out Ranveer and Deepika’s viral video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Why did Deepika Padukone face criticism?

Deepika Padukone skipped special screening of Dhurandhar 2 in Mumbai on March 19 attended by film’s cast and crew including director Aditya Dhar’s wife Yami Gautam. Her absence sparked criticism from fans who expected her to attend and show support publicly for husband’s blockbuster. Despite backlash, she maintained privacy while attending other events.

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On March 20, she was spotted at a live performance by sitarist Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma along with Ranveer Singh’s mother Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika Bhavnani, keeping her presence low-key while supporting cultural events.

More about Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, hit theaters on March 19 and opened to huge response from audiences and critics. Film collected Rs 145 crore on day one, Rs 113 crore on day three, taking total domestic tally past Rs 350 crore. By fourth day, collections surpassed Rs 420 crore. With Ranveer Singh joined by R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, film continues to break records. Strong momentum indicates Dhurandhar 2 could cross Rs 700 crore worldwide and enter top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time.

Story Highlights

Deepika Padukone missed special Dhurandhar 2 screening and faced fan backlash

Couple stepped out for lunch date in Mumbai amid film’s massive success

Fans gathered outside restaurant cheering Ranveer Singh and celebrating film performance

Dhurandhar 2 grosses Rs 350 crore domestic in first three days and Rs 420 crore by day four

Deepika Padukone showed calm and pride while Ranveer Singh received overwhelming fan response. Lunch date captured couple’s strong support for each other amid Dhurandhar 2 box office frenzy, despite criticism over missed screening, reflecting continued excitement for film and stellar performances.

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