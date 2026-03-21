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Dhurandhar 2: Amid massive success of Ranveer Singhs spy thriller, Rakesh Bedis throwback video goes viral, calls himself...

Dhurandhar 2: Amid massive success of Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller, Rakesh Bedi’s throwback video goes viral, calls himself…

As Dhurandhar 2 continues to dominate conversations, a throwback video of Rakesh Bedi has resurfaced, sparking curiosity and reactions among fans online.

The massive buzz around Dhurandhar: The Revenge has taken unexpected turn as old clip featuring Rakesh Bedi who plays Jameel Jamali in spy thriller, has started trending across social media. While film continues to break records and dominate conversations, Dhurandhar fans discovered something surprising from the past. Viral moment shows how one small scene from years ago can suddenly gain new meaning. As excitement grows around Ranveer Singh starrer this throwback clip has added fun twist to ongoing success story and sparked nostalgic reactions among viewers.

The throwback video comes from popular television show Qubool Hai where Rakesh Bedi appeared in short yet memorable role. In scene his character introduces himself as Dhurandhar Watavdekar which has now caught attention due to strong connection with film title. At that time it was just a humorous character detail, but today, fans see it as iconic coincidence that perfectly fits the current buzz around Dhurandhar The Revenge.

Why is the moment going viral now?

Fans who watched the film quickly linked the name from show with the powerful theme of the movie, hinting at a major twist. This created instant moment across platforms where users started sharing clip widely. Many called it perfect prediction while others simply enjoyed comic timing and coincidence. Viral trend proves how old content can gain fresh life when connected with present success.

Check out the viral clip of Rakesh Bedi here

Rakesh Bedi (Jameel Sahab) predicted way back in 2011 that he is THE REAL DHURANDHAR Aditya Dhar unfolded it at the end in Dhurandhar The Revenge✅️#DhurandharTheRevenge https://t.co/U4v98VRT2i pic.twitter.com/MyXKVP5OOw — Bhakt Prahlad (@RakeshKishore_l) March 20, 2026

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About Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s massive success

Film directed by Aditya Dhar has turned into massive blockbuster within days of release. It crossed Rs 200 crore mark within two days including paid previews. Story follows journey of undercover agent navigating dangerous networks while building intense narrative around espionage and revenge. Strong performances and scale have helped film reach audiences across regions.

Along with Ranveer Singh film features R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Plot traces transformation of Jaskirat Singh Rangi into Hamza Ali Mazari who enters hostile territory of Pakistan to dismantle terror networks and seek justice. High stakes action combined with emotional depth keeps viewers engaged throughout.

Story Highlights

Rakesh Bedi old clip from Qubool Hai goes viral

Actor introduces himself as Dhurandhar in 12 year old scene

Fans connect moment with Dhurandhar 2 success

Film crosses Rs 200 crore within two days

Viral throwback clip shows how past moments can align perfectly with present success. Rakesh Bedi unexpected Dhurandhar reference has become fan favorite highlight adding humor and nostalgia to blockbuster journey of film.

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