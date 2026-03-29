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Dhurandhar 2: Amid Ranveer Singhs spy thriller success, Rakesh Bedi recalls his first acclaimed role in THIS superstars film

Dhurandhar 2: Amid Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller success, Rakesh Bedi recalls his first acclaimed role in THIS superstar’s film

Before Dhurandhar 2’s massive box office success, Rakesh Bedi recalled the film that gave him early recognition in Bollywood and shaped his acting journey alongside one of the greatest actors in Indian Cinema.

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi is once again in the spotlight thanks to his role as Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Fans are praising his comic timing and on-screen presence, making him a standout in the blockbuster ensemble. While this character has brought him immense recognition, Rakesh reveals that it was not his first acclaimed role. He reflects on an earlier performance in a legendary actor Kamal Haasan’s film that had earned him praise long before social media existed and cinematic fame spread as fast as today.

Rakesh Bedi talks about his first acclaimed role

In a recent conversation, Rakesh Bedi mentioned his role as Chakravarty in the 1981 Hindi romantic drama Ek Duuje Ke Liye directed by legendary late K. Balachander. He explained that although the character was appreciated at the time, public recognition was limited because social media platforms did not exist.

Rakesh said, “Previously, my character, Chakravarty, in Ek Duje Ke Liye also garnered immense popularity. However, since that was before social media, people were not as aware back then. While life certainly changes when a character like Jameel Jamali achieves fame, I tend to refrain from celebrating it excessively.”

Preparation for Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar 2

Rakesh also shared insights about his work for Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He focused on understanding Pakistani leaders’ speech patterns, body language, and mannerisms to bring authenticity to Jameel Jamali. He highlighted that although the role has comedic elements, portraying it successfully required more than just general comic timing. According to him, it is a very specific genre that demands careful observation and preparation.

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About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor. Since its release on 19 March 2026, the Hindi-language spy thriller has captivated audiences with high-octane action and dramatic storytelling. The film has amassed more than Rs 1200 crore worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year and solidifying the popularity of its cast.

Story Highlights

Rakesh Bedi gained early acclaim for his role as Chakravarty in Ek Duje Ke Liye.

Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar 2 has brought him massive recognition.

Bedi prepared by studying speech patterns and body language of Pakistani leaders.

Dhurandhar 2 has earned over Rs 1200 crore worldwide, cementing its blockbuster status.

Rakesh Bedi’s journey shows how talent endures across decades. From early acclaim in classic Bollywood films to modern blockbusters, he continues to leave a mark on audiences with memorable performances.

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