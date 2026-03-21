Home

Entertainment

Dhurandhar 2: Amid Ranveer Singhs spy thriller success, Uzair Balochs never killed anyone claim resurfaces, netizens say, Arshad Pappu ka...

Dhurandhar 2: Amid Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller success, Uzair Baloch’s ‘never killed anyone’ claim resurfaces, netizens say, ‘Arshad Pappu ka…’

As Dhurandhar 2 dominates headlines, an old clip featuring Uzair Baloch has resurfaced online, triggering sharp reactions and widespread discussion among netizens.

Massive success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has sparked more than box office celebration as unexpected story from the past has returned into spotlight. Viral clips and old interviews linked to Uzair Baloch have suddenly started trending across social media platforms. As audiences continue to talk about Ranveer Singh starrer many users have shifted focus towards controversial past statements. What started as film discussion has now turned into deeper conversation around real life figure whose name once dominated headlines in Karachi.

A decade-old interview of Uzair Baloch is now going viral again drawing massive attention online. In this interaction with Pakistan’s famous journalist Noor Ul Arfeen Siddiqui, he made several claims about his life background and influence in Lyari. When questioned about wealth, he said he worked as transporter and owned business abroad. He also claimed “Allah has given me these things” while presenting himself as someone helping local community through resources and support.

What did Uzair Baloch say that has sparked widespread conversation?,

Most talked about moment from interview comes when he stated “Maine aaj tak chunti bhi nahi maari.” (I haven’t even killed an ant.) I have killed for public unemployment I raised my voice that was my murder.”

This statement has now triggered strong reactions as many users pointed out contradictions linked to past allegations. Reports and local accounts have often associated his name with violent incidents including killing of rival Arshad Pappu which remains widely discussed case.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Check out viral video of Uzair Baloch here

#Dhurandhar2 – Uzair Baloch’s rare interview is intense and controversial. Brother of Rehman Dakait, Uzair openly admits how he ruled Lyari. He claims that whatever he did even killings were, according to him, for the poor and to deliver justice when no one else would. “If… pic.twitter.com/bsXRzsppdd — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) March 20, 2026

Netizens react with sharp and sarcastic comments

Social media users reacted strongly after clip resurfaced with many posting sarcastic remarks. One user wrote “Arshad Pappu ka sar kahan gaya” while another commented “Uzair Baloch beheaded Arshad Pappu and his whole gang and displayed it in streets.” Some users also questioned safety of interviewer saying “Is interviewer still alive” showing mix of shock curiosity and dark humor around situation.

Who is Uzair Baloch?

Uzair Baloch rose to power after death of his brother Rehman Dakait and later led network in Lyari. His name got linked with multiple cases including extortion and killings. By 2014 he faced more than 50 cases and later fled country before arrest. He was eventually detained by Interpol in Dubai and brought back to Pakistan. In 2020 he received 12 year sentence and remains in custody despite acquittal in one arms case.

More about Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge showcases story of undercover agent operating within Karachi underworld. Film earned Rs 102.55 crore on day 1 and crossed Rs 370 crore worldwide within 48 hours. This massive reach played key role in reviving discussions around real life figures linked to similar backdrop.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.