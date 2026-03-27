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Dhurandhar 2: Amid Ranveer Singhs spy thrillers success, Sanjay Dutt loses cool at paparazzi during outing with family, video goes viral

Dhurandhar 2: Amid Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller’s success, Sanjay Dutt loses cool at paparazzi during outing with family, video goes viral

A candid moment from a public outing has put Sanjay Dutt in the spotlight, with a viral clip sparking conversations about boundaries between celebrities and paparazzi.

Sanjay Dutt remains in the spotlight not only for the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge but also for recent viral moment during family outing in Mumbai. Actor who has been receiving praise for his powerful role stepped out for dinner with loved ones when an unexpected situation unfolded. Paparazzi presence quickly turned intense, leading to visible discomfort. Video clips now circulating online show how moment shifted from casual outing to a tense interaction drawing mixed reactions from fans across social media platforms.

During dinner outing, Sanjay Dutt was accompanied by wife, Maanayata Dutt, along with his children Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt. As cameras surrounded family actor appeared irritated and asked photographers to stop recording. He was heard saying “Bas karna bey” before entering venue. Later, while exiting location situation repeated and he again reacted asking the paps to pause for a few minutes.

The viral video sparks debate

Clips from the outing quickly gained traction online with users sharing different opinions. Some supported actor stating that celebrities deserve personal space, especially during family moments. Others felt such reactions came with public life. Discussion once again highlighted the ongoing debate around paparazzi culture in India and boundaries between public interest and privacy.

Check out viral video of Sanjay Dutt

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More about Sanjay Dutt

Apart from film buzz Sanjay Dutt recently met N. Chandrababu Naidu where discussions focused on film industry growth in Andhra Pradesh. Actor expressed admiration for development vision and opportunities being created for cinema sector. Such interactions show his continued involvement beyond acting projects.

Following Dhurandhar 2 actor has multiple films in pipeline including Raja Shivaji, Baap and KD The Devil. His presence in upcoming projects keeps fans excited while maintaining strong position in industry.

The recent controversy of Sanjay Dutt

Recently, Sanjay Dutt faced controversy due to the song titled “Sarke Chunar” from KD: The Devil, facing heavy criticism over its explicit and objectionable lyrics, which even led to a formal complaint being filed with the Delhi Police. The National Commission for Women called in Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi for questioning, while the NHRC sent notices to the CBFC. Following the backlash, the makers took down the Hindi version from all platforms.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Meanwhile Dhurandhar 2 continues strong box office run crossing Rs 1067 crore worldwide despite facing criticism and bans in some regions. Directed by Aditya Dhar, film features Ranveer Singh in lead role with Sanjay Dutt playing SSP Chaudhary Aslam. His performance as intense officer from Lyari Task Force has been widely appreciated adding to film success.

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