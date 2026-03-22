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Dhurandhar 2: Anupam Kher calls Ranveer Singhs film outstanding, slams propaganda tag, asks Aditya Dhar, kaunsi mitti…

Dhurandhar 2: Anupam Kher calls Ranveer Singh’s film ‘outstanding’, slams ‘propaganda’ tag, asks Aditya Dhar, ‘kaunsi mitti…’

Anupam Kher calls Dhurandhar 2 “outstanding” and hits back at those calling it propaganda, praising Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s vision.

There are film reviews, and then there are reactions that feel personal. That’s exactly what happened when Anupam Kher watched Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. The veteran actor didn’t just share a review; he poured his heart out, calling the film “outstanding” and openly criticising those who have labelled it as propaganda.

At a time when the film is already dominating the box office and sparking debates, Anupam Kher’s strong words have added a fresh layer to the conversation.

Anupam Kher Dhurandhar 2 review: ‘It’s not just a film, it’s an experience’

Taking to Instagram, Anupam shared a detailed video and revealed that he personally called director Aditya Dhar after watching the film.

He wrote, “DURANDHAR2 IS OUTSTANDING! ADITYA DHAR IS A ROCKSTAR! Sometimes, words fall short. You walk out of a film… and there’s a silence within you that says everything, yet explains nothing. That’s what watching #Dhurandar felt like. It is not just a film. It is an experience. An emotion. A journey that quietly enters your heart and then refuses to leave. There are moments in Dhurandar that don’t just play on screen—they stay with you, long after the lights come on.”

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Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

His reaction clearly reflects how deeply the film impacted him, going beyond just storytelling to something more emotional and lasting.

Anupam Kher on ‘propaganda’ debate: ‘People should be ashamed’

While praising the film, Anupam also addressed the ongoing criticism around it being labelled as propaganda. In his video, he strongly disagreed with such claims.

He said, “People who are saying it’s about jingoism and that it is a propaganda film… I feel so sad for them. I feel pity for them. Initially, before I watched the film, I got angry because they tried to call The Kashmir Files a propaganda film…People who call it a propaganda film should be ashamed of themselves… Aapse bardash nahi hota toh, aap bhi aisi film bana lo (If you can’t tolerate such a movie, go and make such a film)… Put some money and hire some writers.”

His statement has now become a major talking point, especially as the debate around the film continues to grow. He even praised Aditya Dhar in a heartfelt note, saying, “Kaunsi mitti ke bane ho, yaar?”, appreciating the filmmaker’s vision and execution.

Ranveer Singh’s performance praised: ‘Your pain felt real’

Anupam didn’t hold back when it came to praising Ranveer Singh either. Calling himself a “teacher of acting,” he said it takes a lot for him to truly salute someone’s performance.

He added, “I’m a teacher of acting. For me to really salute somebody, it takes a lot of time and conviction. You are outstanding… Your body language, your simmering anger, understanding your pain… In one or two scenes, your pain is so visible and made me sad. My heart went out to you.”

Ranveer, clearly moved by the praise, replied in the comments, “Shabd toh Mere kam pad gaye yeh dekh kar, Sir. Aap ki kalakari se prerit ho kar bade hue hain, Sir. Aapka aise kehna mere liye bahut bahut badi baat hai. Aap ko koti koti pranaam, Sir.”

while Rakesh Bedi wrote, “Wah wah wah. What an honest and loooooong reaction.”

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection and story

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 takes forward the story of an Indian spy navigating dangerous missions across borders. The sequel dives deeper into the origin of Ranveer Singh’s character while continuing the high-stakes narrative from the first part.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun in key roles. Released on March 19, it has already crossed the Rs 300 crore net mark in India within just a few days.

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