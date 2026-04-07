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Dhurandhar 2: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli laud Ranveer Singhs spy thriller, says, Never seen a cinematic...

Dhurandhar 2: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli laud Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller, says, ‘Never seen a cinematic…’

From heartfelt praise to record-breaking numbers, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to dominate both conversations and collections.

There are films that work, and then there are films that take over everything. Dhurandhar: The Revenge clearly belongs to the second category. Even weeks after its release, the film is not just running in theatres, it is living in conversations, social media feeds, and now, even celebrity praise. What makes this moment even bigger is who is talking about it. When stars like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli step in to share their reactions, you know the impact has gone far beyond the big screen. And their words? They say a lot about how deeply the film has connected.

Anushka Sharma calls it “fantastic” and unforgettable

Anushka Sharma didn’t hold back as she shared her thoughts after watching the film. Taking to Instagram Stories, she wrote, “What a fantastic film you’ve made @adityadharfilms! It takes so much conviction to make an almost 4 hr long film. Gripping and immersive, meticulously crafted, the film holds your attention through and through. You are a fiercely original and assured filmmaker.”

Her note didn’t stop there. She went on to highlight the performances, especially Ranveer Singh’s. “You seized a once-in-a-lifetime character and delivered a solid, flawless performance,” she wrote. She also made sure to credit the supporting cast, including R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi, saying, “Every performance lands perfectly; the film is unthinkable without each of you. Many congratulations to everyone behind this one.”

Virat Kohli: “Never seen a cinematic experience like this in India”

Virat Kohli echoed the excitement, and his reaction was just as strong. After watching the film, he shared, “Saw the film today and dare I say that I’ve never ever seen a cinematic experience like this made in India. It brought out every kind of emotion to the surface, and I didn’t flinch once for almost 4 hours.” Praising director Aditya Dhar, he added, “Your talent and conviction is reflected in what you’ve created. Hats off to you. You’re a genius.”

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And for Ranveer Singh, Kohli had special words: “You have attained a different level after this movie, and your performance was beyond brilliant. Absolutely wow.”

Dhurandhar 2 earnings: Rs 1,021 crore and counting

While the praise is loud, the numbers are even louder. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already collected Rs 1,021 crore in just 19 days, with packed theatres and multiple sold-out shows still being reported. The film’s reach is only growing, especially with dubbed versions pulling in audiences across regions. It’s no longer just a Hindi film success; it’s becoming a pan-India phenomenon.

But the story doesn’t end at the box office. From viral scenes to trending music and constant online chatter, the film has turned into a full-blown cultural moment. Its mix of high-energy action, strong emotions, and star power has kept audiences hooked, both on-screen and off it.

At this point, Dhurandhar: The Revenge isn’t just a film people watched. It’s a film people are still talking about.

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