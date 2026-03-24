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Dhurandhar 2: Atiq Ahmeds portrayal sparks political storm; Ex-DGPs decode truth-based claims like biryani in jail

Dhurandhar 2: Atiq Ahmed’s portrayal sparks political storm; Ex-DGPs decode ‘truth-based’ claims like ‘biryani in jail’

From “propaganda” claims to police backing, Dhurandhar 2’s Atiq Ahmed angle has triggered a full-blown debate.

Ever since Dhurandhar: The Revenge hit theatres on March 19, the film has been making noise not just for its box office numbers but also for its bold storyline. One particular character has now become the centre of a heated debate: Atiq Ahmed. The film shows Atiq as part of a larger conspiracy linked to a “Pakistan-backed government” in Uttar Pradesh, hinting at alleged connections with Pakistan’s ISI and Lashkar-e-Taiba. This portrayal has not gone down well with many.

Several opposition voices and people close to Atiq have reportedly called the film “propaganda” and “illogical”, questioning why such links are being highlighted on screen.

Atiq Ahmed Film Debate: ‘Propaganda’ vs ‘Reality’

The divide in opinion is sharp. On one side, critics believe the film exaggerates facts and unfairly links a political figure to foreign agencies. On the other side, former top police officials are backing the film’s version. Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Vikram Singh has strongly defended the portrayal. Speaking about Atiq’s alleged links, he said there should be no doubt about them. He pointed out that Atiq’s gang was listed as IS-277 and claimed that weapons like AK-47s, .45 calibre pistols and even RDX were routed through Pakistan and reached him via drones.

He also mentioned that cartridges made in Pakistan were recovered during searches, adding that such details cannot be ignored.

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Dhurandhar 2 and Police Claims: What Ex-DGPs are saying

Backing the same argument, former Jammu & Kashmir DGP S.P. Vaid said the film simply shows a harsh reality. According to him, the problem is not the film, but the discomfort around truth. He argued that Atiq Ahmed was both a politician and a gangster, and his alleged links to illegal networks were already known. Their statements have added fuel to the ongoing debate, making the conversation around the film even more intense.

Atiq Ahmed criminal history: What the records say

Atiq Ahmed was a well-known gangster-turned-politician with more than 150 cases registered against him. He served as a five-time MLA and was also elected as an MP from Phulpur. Even while in prison, he was believed to be running his network until his killing on April 15, 2023, inside the Prayagraj court premises.

Reports and police documents have earlier suggested that his network was involved in illegal arms, drugs, and counterfeit currency operations, points that the film seems to draw from.

One scene from the film that has caught attention shows Atiq receiving “biryani treatment” in jail, a term often used for VIP-style privileges given to inmates. Reports from 2023 had mentioned that his brother, Ashraf Ahmed, allegedly received food from outside through illegal means, involving jail staff and local vendors. This angle has again opened discussions about how high-profile prisoners are treated inside jails.

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