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Dhurandhar 2: Big relief for Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhars spy thriller as High Court refuses to cancel censor certificate amid plagiarism row

Dhurandhar 2: Big relief for Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller as High Court refuses to cancel censor certificate amid plagiarism row

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar starrer spy thriller receives major legal relief after the High Court refuses to cancel its censor certificate amid ongoing plagiarism allegations.

Ranveer Singh with Aditya Dhar (PC: Twitter)

The legal battle around the spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, has taken a major turn after a High Court decision brought relief to the makers. The court refused to cancel the film’s censor certificate despite ongoing plagiarism allegations. At the same time, another related hearing saw the filmmaker receive assurance from the opposing party that no defamatory remarks would be made during the case. These developments have given a breather to the team as the film continues its strong run in cinemas while the legal matter remains under judicial review.

What did the High Court decide in the Dhurandhar 2 case?

In one of the key rulings, the Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition that sought cancellation of the censor certificate issued to Dhurandhar. The plea was filed by filmmaker Santosh Kumar, who claimed that the film copied his registered script, D Saheb. The court found no strong basis in the allegations and rejected the request. This means the certification of the film remains valid and its release status is unaffected.

Also read: Is Dhurandhar 2 copied? Filmmaker claims ‘it is my script’, plans legal action despite massive success

What are the plagiarism allegations about?

Santosh Kumar has alleged that the storyline of Dhurandhar 2 closely resembles his original script, which he claims was registered with the Screenwriters Association of India. He has demanded damages and accused the makers of copying his work. However, the court clarified that the matter is still under investigation and no final conclusion has been reached. The filmmakers have denied all allegations from the beginning.

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What happened in the defamation case?

In a separate hearing before the Bombay High Court, Santosh Kumar’s legal team assured that no defamatory statements would be made against Aditya Dhar while the case is ongoing. Earlier Dhar had filed a defamation complaint after being publicly called a thief. The court was informed that the complainant would pursue legal remedies but avoid public remarks for now.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2: Did Aditya Dhar send legal notice to filmmaker Santosh Kumar RS over Ranveer Singh’s film storyline copy claim?

About Dhurandhar franchise and its remarkable success

The Dhurandhar films have already established themselves as major box office hits. The first film released in December collected around Rs 1300 crore worldwide and became a record setter in Indian cinema. The sequel has till now continued the momentum and strengthened the franchise which has now reportedly earned between Rs 3184.03 crore to Rs 3261.20 crore making it one of the highest grossing Indian film series ever.

The cast includes Ranveer Singh along with R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil and Naveen Kaushik in important roles.

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