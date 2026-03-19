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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection day 1: Ranveer Singhs film becomes 2026s biggest opener, BEATS Border 2, Jawan, Pathaan, Animal

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection day 1: Ranveer Singh’s film becomes 2026’s biggest opener, BEATS Border 2, Jawan, Pathaan, Animal

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge's opening day box office collection creates history in the Indian cinema. Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's collaboration smashes records of all the Hindi films. Check detailed report.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection day 1: Aditya Dhar’s spy action film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has been released today, March 19. The paid previews took place on March 18, which is considered Day 0. Yesterday’s net collection was Rs 43.00 crore. While today marks Day 1, the response has been phenomenal, with Dhurandhar 2 emerging as the biggest opener of 2026. By the evening of its first day, the film had 134.9% growth from day 0.

Featuring an ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, the film is receiving widespread praise and generating strong word-of-mouth. Let’s take a look at how much Ranveer Singh’s film has earned by the end of its first day.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge’s box office collection on day 1

On Day 1, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge collected a net of Rs 100.99 Cr across 21,666 shows. This brings its total gross collections to Rs 40,931,383.70 crore and total net collections to Rs 143.99 crore so far.

Reports suggest that, given the film’s high demand, the makers have added late-night shows, with screenings running as late as 2 am. It remains to be seen how much the film will ultimately earn once the final figures are fully consolidated, and which other big releases it will surpass.

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Meanwhile, considering the total earnings of Dhurandhar 2 across Hindi and other languages, a report by trade website Sacnilk states that the film has grossed Rs 96.78 crore in Hindi from 19,500 shows, Rs 8 lakh in Kannada, Rs 9 lakh in Malayalam, Rs 1.16 crore in Tamil, and Rs 2.12 crore in Telugu, taking its total collection to Rs 143.99 crore. These are the Day 1 final figures, as per sacnilk.com.

This is only about domestic collection of Dhurandhar 2, the worldwide collection is expected to collect in the range of Rs 150-170 crore. It’s going to create a historic debut that will remain untouched for years.

Ranveer Singh beats Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan

Dhurandhar 2 breaks records of Sunny Deol’s latest release Border 2 and Shah Rukh Khan’s two monster blockbusters Jawan and Pathaan. Firstly, highlighting Border 2, which was previously considered the biggest opener of 2026, grossed Rs 30 crore on its first day, with an occupancy rate of 37% across 6,078 shows, far less than Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge’s day 1 collection.

Talking about SRK’s Jawan, the opening collection was Rs 75.40 crore, and Pathaan earned Rs 55-57 crore in India. Ranveer has not only surpassed Shah Rukh and Sunny Deol, he has break record of other Hindi movies like Stree 2 (Rs 54 crore), and Animal (Rs 64 crore).

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge also features Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Saumya Tandon.

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