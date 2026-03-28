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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10 Prediction: Can Ranveer Singhs spy thriller beat Yashs KGF Chapter 2?

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10 Prediction: Can Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller beat Yash’s KGF Chapter 2?

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is expected to witness a significant jump in collections on day 10. The film’s steady momentum has positioned it among the top performers, with another major benchmark within reach.

Aditya Dhar‘s Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to dominate box office trends with strong momentum even after the first week. Audience response remains steady while a weekend boost is expected to push numbers higher. Ranveer Singh starrer spy thriller has already created a massive impact with consistent collections across regions. With the second Saturday showing a sharp jump, trade experts believe film is far from slowing down. Current pace suggests another big milestone is within reach very soon. As collections rise steadily, industry watchers are closely tracking whether this blockbuster run can translate into record-breaking achievement in the coming days.

What is Day 10’s box office prediction for Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to witness strong surge on Day 10 with estimated collections around Rs 55 to Rs 60 crore. Film already showed major growth from second Friday to second Saturday which indicates renewed audience interest during weekend. Total India net has crossed around Rs 778 crore mark while worldwide earnings have already gone beyond Rs 1100 crore.

Several blockbusters like Jawan, Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD and Animal have set high benchmarks at the box office. Domestically, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already collected Rs 778 Cr net, surpassing films like Stree 2.

How strong is current box office trend?

Film has maintained impressive hold throughout second week. Day 9 collections stood around Rs 41 crore followed by sharp jump on Day 10 indicating nearly 50 percent growth. Occupancy levels also improved significantly across major centres. This pattern suggests positive word of mouth continues to drive footfall. Consistent performance in both domestic and overseas markets has played key role in sustaining momentum.

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Check out day wise collection of Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Day 0: Rs 43.00 Cr | 11,294 shows | 54.8% occupancy

Day 1 (1st Thursday): Rs 102.55 Cr | 21,633 shows | 56.6% occupancy

Day 2 (1st Friday): Rs 80.72 Cr | 20,125 shows | 52.8% occupancy

Day 3 (1st Saturday): Rs 113.00 Cr | 20,917 shows | 73.5% occupancy

Day 4 (1st Sunday): Rs 114.85 Cr | 21,202 shows | 76.1% occupancy

Day 5 (1st Monday): Rs 65.00 Cr | 20,382 shows | 46.5% occupancy

Day 6 (1st Tuesday): Rs 56.60 Cr | 20,412 shows | 38.7% occupancy

Day 7 (1st Wednesday): Rs 48.75 Cr | 20,352 shows | 33.5% occupancy

Day 8 (1st Thursday): Rs 49.70 Cr | 19,493 shows | 35.1% occupancy

Day 9 (2nd Friday): Rs 41.75 Cr | 18,456 shows | 31.5% occupancy

Day 10 (2nd Saturday): Rs 62.35 Cr | 18,786 shows | 43.8% occupancy

Where does Dhurandhar: The Revenge stand now?

At present, film stands among top highest grossing Indian films in domestic market. It is also nearing lifetime collection of its predecessor which earned around Rs 840 crore in India. With global total crossing Rs 1100 crore, franchise is witnessing historic success.

Big Question: Can Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller beat Yash’s KGF Chapter 2?

This remains biggest talking point in trade circles right now. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is moving closer to Yash‘s monstrous blockbuster KGF Chapter 2 global total which stands near Rs 1215 crore. With current worldwide total already crossing Rs 1159.76 crore, gap is shrinking rapidly.

Given strong weekend momentum and steady overseas performance, film is expected to challenge this milestone within next few hours. If pace remains unchanged, Ranveer Singh starrer could surpass this benchmark and enter elite league of top grossing Indian films.

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