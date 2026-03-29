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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singhs spy thriller shows massive jump after dip, yet fails to beat THIS blockbuster

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller shows massive jump after dip, yet fails to beat THIS blockbuster

Dhurandhar 2 shows a strong recovery at the box office on day 10 with a notable jump in collections. However, the film still trails behind a major all-time blockbuster, keeping the big record just out of reach for now.

Strong pace continues for Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge as film records sharp rise during second weekend. After slight dip earlier, collections picked up again which reflects steady audience interest across regions. Footfall improved in major circuits while evening shows witnessed better occupancy. Despite this growth film still remains just behind one major benchmark. Current trend shows strong hold in theatres with consistent demand which keeps film among top performing titles right now. Trade experts believe coming days may further boost total if momentum continues without major drop.

How much did Ranveer Singh’s starrer earn on Day 10?

Aditya Dhar‘s Dhurandhar: The Revenge witnessed a significant jump on the second Saturday. The film earned around Rs 62.85 crore on day 10 compared to Rs 41.75 crore on day 9. With this rise total net collection of India reached Rs 778.77 crore. Film now stands very close to SS Rajamouli‘s grand spectacle RRR‘s lifetime India net total of Rs 782.20 crore, yet record still remains unbeaten for now.

Why couldn’t film beat RRR till Day 10?

Even with strong jump gap remains small but crucial. Ram Charan and JR Ntr’s RRR holds position due to consistent long-run performance across weeks. Dhurandhar: The Revenge moved at fast pace yet a slight weekday slowdown impacted overall momentum. Another key factor includes rise in IMAX shows for Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary which reduced premium screen availability.

This shift affected high value collections especially in urban centres where IMAX contributes significantly. Despite strong demand limited premium screens played role in slowing record breaking pace. However trend still remains positive and record may fall soon if growth continues.

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Box office performance and worldwide numbers

Film has already crossed Rs 1100 crore at global box office. Total worldwide gross now stands at around Rs 1226.44 crore including India gross of Rs 930.44 crore along with overseas contribution of Rs 296 crore due to which it has now dethroned Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Jawan, Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD and Yash’s Pan-Indian blockbuster K.G.F. Chapter 2. With such numbers film has secured strong position among top grossing Indian films.

Language wise performance breakdown of Day 10

Hindi version leads with around Rs 69.60 crore gross and Rs 58 crore net with occupancy near 46 percent. Tamil version contributes around Rs 1.61 crore gross and Rs 1.40 crore net. Telugu version brings in nearly Rs 3.48 crore gross and Rs 3 crore net. Kannada stands at about Rs 0.36 crore gross while Malayalam adds close to Rs 0.17 crore gross. Overall performance highlights strong dominance of Hindi market with steady support from other regions.

Day wise collection of Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Day 0 Rs 43.00 Cr

Day 1 Rs 102.55 Cr

Day 2 Rs 80.72 Cr

Day 3 Rs 113.00 Cr

Day 4 Rs 114.85 Cr

Day 5 Rs 65.00 Cr

Day 6 Rs 56.60 Cr

Day 7 Rs 48.75 Cr

Day 8 Rs 49.70 Cr

Day 9 Rs 41.75 Cr

Day 10 Rs 62.85 Cr

More about Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Ranveer Singh leads film as Jaskirat Singh Rangi also known as Hamza Ali Mazari. Supporting cast includes Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Sara Arjun. Strong demand keeps film on majority screens which also affects release plans of other upcoming films.

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