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Dhurandhar 2 Box office collection day 11: Ranveer Singhs film creates history on second Sunday, breaks Dhurandhars Rs 1300 crore lifetime record

Dhurandhar 2 Box office collection day 11: Ranveer Singh’s film creates history on second Sunday, breaks Dhurandhar’s Rs 1300 crore lifetime record

Dhurandhar 2 has set a new record for the highest box office collection on Day 11. The film has surpassed the first part Dhurandhar's lifetime collection. Check detailed report here.

Dhurandhar 2 Box office collection day 11: Ranveer Singh-starrer and Aditya Dhar-directed film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, also known as Dhurandhar 2, was released in theatres on March 19. This spy thriller has been breaking box office records since its opening day. After a massive first weekend, Dhurandhar 2 continued its strong run and surprised everyone with its impressive collections. Do you know how much the film earned on its 11th day, which was its second Sunday?

How much did Dhurandhar 2 collect on the 11th day?

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is showing no signs of slowing down and has become one of the biggest box office sensations of the year. Since its release on March 19, the film has established a strong foothold in theatres across India and continues to attract large audiences through strong word of mouth. Theatres have been especially packed over the weekends. With this momentum, Dhurandhar 2 has set a major record by earning a huge amount within the first 11 days of its release.

Talking about the collection of Dhurandhar 2, the film earned ₹674.17 crore in its first week. After that, it collected ₹41.75 crore on Day 9 and ₹62.85 crore on Day 10. According to early trend reports from SacNilk, Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹68.10 crore on Day 11, which was its second Sunday. With this, the film’s total collection in 11 days has reached ₹846.87 crore. Its gross collection in India now stands at ₹1,011.95 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 becomes Bollywood’s biggest blockbuster

Dhurandhar 2 not only surpassed the second-weekend collection of Dhurandhar (₹141.5 crore) on its 11th day, but also exceeded the lifetime collection of its first instalment (₹840.20 crore) in just 11 days. Aditya Dhar’s film also went past Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rise Hindi collection of ₹812.14 crore. With this, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has further cemented its position as a blockbuster and continues to dominate the box office at a tremendous pace.

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Dhurandhar 2 also broke the record of its first part on the 11th day

Dhurandhar 2 has set a new record for the highest collection on Day 11 by earning a massive ₹68.10 crore. The first Dhurandhar, released on December 5, 2025, had earned a global total of ₹1,307.35 crore during its run. In comparison, Dhurandhar 2 has already surpassed that figure, reaching around ₹1,361–1,363 crore worldwide. This includes about ₹1,013 crore from India and ₹350 crore from overseas markets.

Day-wise box office breakup after 11 days in India (Sacnilk):

Day 0: Rs 43 crore

Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3: Rs 113 crore

Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5: Rs 65 crore

Day 6: Rs 56.60 crore

Day 7: Rs 48.75 crore

Day 8: Rs 49.70 crore

Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore

Day 11: Rs 69.10 crore

Total nett collection: Rs 847.87 crore

Overall, Dhurandhar 2 continues its strong run and is performing exceptionally well at the box office. Several films that were supposed to release this Friday have been postponed due to the buzz around it. One of the films is Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, that will no longer release in theatres on April 10 as initially planned. The film’s new release date is April 17, 2026.

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