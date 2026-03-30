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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction: Can Ranveer Singhs film beat the 2nd Monday record of SS Rajamoulis Baahubali 2?

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction: Can Ranveer Singh’s film beat the 2nd Monday record of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2?

Dhurandhar 2 maintains strong momentum at the box office as its Day 12 numbers spark comparisons with historic second Monday records.

Ranveer Singh‘s espionage thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge has now not just become film but a global phenomena getting heaps of praises from everyone, along with earth shattering response all over, which has now pushed it into the Rs 1300 crore club within just 11 days. Despite the arrival of Ryan Gosling sci fi spectacle Project Hail Mary with increased IMAX presence across India film continues unstoppable run. The Aditya Dhar directorial has already crossed major blockbusters like Pathaan, Jawan, Baahubali series and KGF Chapter 2, which firmly establishes its legacy. Now, as the second week begins, momentum appears even stronger, raising another historic achievement around Day 12 numbers.

Day 12 advance booking signals massive numbers

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues strong theatrical hold with massive show count even during weekdays. The film earlier crossed 19000 shows during weekend phase and now runs in more than 16000 shows across regions. Strong demand keeps ticket pricing on higher side which further supports collections.

Advance booking data as per Sacnilk shows huge response with over 3.6 lakh tickets already sold for Day 12. Pre-sales alone generated around Rs 12.09 crore gross translating to nearly Rs 10.25 crore net. This indicates strong urgency among viewers to experience a film on big screen even after its second week of entry.

Live Day 12 trends and language performance of Ranveer Singh starrer

As per latest live data film collected around Rs 15.21 crore net so far during Day 12. Total India gross stands near Rs 1029.90 crore while net collection reaches around Rs 862.08 crore. Final numbers expected to grow further by end of day.

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Language wise Hindi version dominates with around Rs 14.40 crore net contribution supported by 13201 shows and steady occupancy. Tamil version adds Rs 0.22 crore while Telugu contributes Rs 0.59 crore showing consistent presence across markets.

BIG QUESTION: Can it beat Baahubali 2 second Monday record?

Trade projections suggest Day 12 total may touch Rs 30 to 31 crore net across languages with Hindi alone contributing nearly Rs 26 to 27 crore. If achieved film could surpass second Monday record of Baahubali 2 which stands at Rs 30 crore net. Such performance would mark historic milestone proving that Dhurandhar: The Revenge is not just sustaining momentum but rewriting box office trends even during weekdays.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

In this sequel Ranveer Singh returns as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi also known as Hamza Ali Mazari taking forward his mission through global networks linked with intelligence agencies crime groups and hidden conspiracies.

Narrative blends high intensity action with emotional depth which gives characters stronger impact. Alongside Ranveer Singh film features R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi whose performances strengthen overall appeal.

About Baahubali franchise

Directed by S S Rajamouli, Baahubali franchise stands as landmark Indian epic that shaped pan Indian cinema movement. Featuring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sathyaraj, story follows royal struggle for throne of Mahishmati.

Franchise achieved huge success with worldwide earnings crossing around Rs 2400 to 2500 crore while Baahubali 2 The Conclusion alone collected nearly Rs 1810 crore setting benchmark for Indian cinema.

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