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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singhs film shows major drop of 62% due to..., collects Rs 25 crore - Check full analysis

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh’s film shows major drop of 62% due to…, collects Rs 25 crore – Check full analysis

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 12 detailed report: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller film continues to collect in a double digit but the collections drop majorly on the second Monday.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 12 update: Dhurandhar 2 continues to entertain audiences in theatres with its stylish action and impressive performances. After a strong run over 11 days, the film saw a major dip on Day 12 (second Monday). Despite this, its overall collection has neared Rs 1,400 crore worldwide, with around Rs 1,042.23 crore gross in the domestic market. The Ranveer Singh starrer, directed by Aditya Dhar, still managed to collect in double digits on March 30. However, the earnings dropped to nearly half of what the film made on Sunday, March 29. The Day 12 estimate is around Rs 25.30 crore, which is significantly lower than the Rs 68.10 crore it earned the previous day.

Dhurandhar 2 stands at Rs 872.17 crore nett after its 12-day run at the box office. The collection could have been even higher, but the increase in IMAX screenings for Project Hail Mary affected its growth on the second Monday. The second Saturday and Sunday performed exceptionally well, with theatres packed as moviegoers seemed to prefer watching the film over the weekend. On the second Friday (Day 9), the film earned Rs 41.75 crore, while Day 10 and Day 11 saw back-to-back houseful shows in cinemas.

On Day 12, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge collected a net of Rs 25.30 crore across 17,614 shows. This brings the total India gross collections to Rs 1,042.23 crore and total India net collections to Rs 872.17 crore so far. Overseas, the film collected Rs 8.00 crore on Day 12, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 350.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,392.23 crore. This makes Dhurandhar: The Revenge the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Dhurandhar 2’s Day-wise box office breakup after 12 days in India (Sacnilk):

Day 0 (Wednesday): Rs 43 crore

Day 1, Thursday: Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2, Friday: Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3, Saturday: Rs 113 crore

Day 4, Sunday: Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5, Monday: Rs 65 crore

Day 6, Tuesday: Rs 56.60 crore

Day 7, Wednesday: Rs 48.75 crore

Day 8, Second Thursday: Rs 49.70 crore

Day 9, Second Friday: Rs 41.75 crore

Day 10, Second Saturday: Rs 62.85 crore

Day 11, Second Sunday: Rs 69.10 crore

Day 12, Second Monday: Ra 25.30 crore

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Total nett collection: Rs 872.17 crore

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 will soon surpass its predecessor Pushpa 2’s worldwide collection, i.e. Rs 1742 crore, to become the highest-grossing film of all time and the biggest film in Bollywood. While it looks difficult for it to beat Dangal’s lifetime collection (Rs 2070 crore), it can surely come around Baahubali 2’s business (Rs 1788 crore). So many records to make ahead! Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Dhurandhar 2!

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