Home

Entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 13: Ranveer Singhs monster blockbuster is UNSTOPPABLE, but a problem for Maatrubhumi, Toxic, Bhoot Bangla, Alpha

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 13: Ranveer Singh’s monster blockbuster is UNSTOPPABLE, but a problem for Maatrubhumi, Toxic, Bhoot Bangla, Alpha

Box-office frenzy for Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is so intense that other big releases are shaking in its shadow. Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi, Yash’s Toxic, Alia Bhatt’s Alpha, and Akshay Kumar’s Bhoot Bangla have all been pushed back, seemingly fearing the unstoppable success of Ranveer Singh's film.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 13

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is delivering record-breaking collections. On Tuesday, the film not only broke the record for the highest-grossing Bollywood film but is also on track to become the first Hindi film to gross Rs 1,000 crore at the Indian box office. The film is about to complete its second week, and its earnings show no signs of slowing down. According to box office reports, its total gross collection on Day 13 has reached Rs 1,077.41 crore in India. Overseas, Dhurandhar 2 has earned approximately Rs 358 crore, taking its worldwide collection to Rs 1,435.41 crore. The film is now inching closer to the Rs 1,500 crore mark.

Dhurandhar 2 gives TOUGH competition to upcoming films

Maintaining its strong presence at the box office, Dhurandhar 2 has broken several records and made filmmakers across the country more cautious about their upcoming releases. Several films have postponed their release dates, as competitors are being careful in the face of its massive success.

The kind of success Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge and its franchise have achieved is rare in Indian cinema. The film has received immense love from audiences, with theatres remaining packed and discussions around it staying strong. This could pose a challenge for stars like Salman Khan, Yash, Akshay Kumar, and Alia Bhatt, as their upcoming releases will be compared to Dhurandhar 2, and audiences may measure their entertainment value against it.

Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi, Yash’s Toxic, Alia Bhatt’s Alpha, and Akshay Kumar’s Bhoot Bangla have all been pushed from their original release dates due to the unstoppable success of Dhurandhar 2.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day-Wise Collection

Day 0, Wednesday: Rs 43.00 crore

Day 1, Thursday: Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2, Friday: Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3, Saturday: Rs 113.00 crore

Day 4, Sunday: Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5, Monday: Rs 65.00 crore

Day 6, Tuesday: Rs 56.60 crore

Day 7, Wednesday: Rs 48.75 crore

Day 8, Thursday: Rs 49.70 crore

Day 9, Friday: Rs 41.75 crore

Day 10, Saturday: Rs 62.85 crore

Day 11, Sunday: Rs 68.10 crore

Day 12, Monday: Rs 25.30 crore

Day 13, Tuesday: Rs 27.75 crore

Dhurandhar 2 was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film features Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Udaybir Sandhu, Gaurav Gera, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. The film was released in theatres on March 19, 2026, and has since received critical acclaim across multiple languages and regions, with audiences returning to watch it multiple times.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.