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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 14 Prediction: Can Ranveer Singhs film even enter Dangals territory?

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 14 Prediction: Can Ranveer Singh’s film even enter Dangal’s territory?

For now, Dhurandhar 2 is not in direct striking distance of Dangal, but it doesn’t need to be yet. What matters is whether it can keep climbing without steep drops, because that’s exactly how long-run blockbusters build towards historic numbers.

After storming past the Rs 1400 crore mark worldwide, Dhurandhar 2 has now entered the most telling phase of its box office journey , the second-week hold, which often decides whether a film remains a blockbuster or evolves into an all-time grosser. The Ranveer Singh-starrer, as per Sacnilk, has earned Rs 27.75 crore in India as of 7 pm on Day 13, taking its domestic total to Rs 900 crore. Globally, the film stands at Rs 1,435.41 crore, a number that now opens up a much bigger conversation: how far can it realistically go?

Dhurandhar 2: From Rs 1400 crore to the Rs 2000 crore dream: Is that even possible?

While the Rs 1700 crore mark looks like the immediate next milestone, the bigger, and far more ambitious, benchmark remains Dangal’s towering Rs 2070 crore global total. Trade trends suggest that for any film to even enter that conversation, it needs:

Exceptional weekday holds in Week 2 and Week 3

Strong repeat value across circuits

Sustained international performance, especially in key overseas markets

At Rs 1,435.41 crore, Dhurandhar 2 still has a long way to go, over Rs 600 crore more, to touch Dangal. While that might seem like a stretch at this point, what keeps the possibility alive is the film’s current stability and lack of a sharp weekday crash.

Why Day 14 could quietly decide the film’s ceiling

Historically, it is the second Tuesday and Wednesday trend that reveals whether a film has the legs for a long run or if it is heading towards an early plateau. For Dhurandhar 2, the Day 13 trend (Rs 27.75 crore till evening) indicates a controlled drop, hinting at sustained audience interest rather than a front-loaded rush. If this trend continues, the film could comfortably push towards the Rs 1600-1700 crore range, and only then will a distant chase of Dangal begin to look remotely plausible.

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Dhurandhar 2 day 14 prediction: A test of consistency

Going by current momentum, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to collect:

Rs 18–22 crore on Day 14 (India net)

This would keep the film on track for:

Rs 950+ crore India net

Rs 1,460–1,470 crore worldwide total

The bigger picture: Too early for Dangal, but not out of sight

For now, Dhurandhar 2 is not in direct striking distance of Dangal, but it doesn’t need to be yet. What matters is whether it can keep climbing without steep drops, because that’s exactly how long-run blockbusters build towards historic numbers.

If the film manages a strong third weekend and holds firm in the coming days, the conversation may slowly shift from “Can it reach Rs 1700 crore?” to “How far behind Dangal will it finish?”

And that, in itself, would place it among the biggest success stories of Indian cinema.

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