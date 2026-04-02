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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 15 Prediction: Ranveer Singhs movie to get benefit from Hanuman Jayanti holiday; Earns Rs...

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 15 Prediction: Ranveer Singh’s movie to get benefit from Hanuman Jayanti holiday; Earns Rs…

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 15, April 2: Ranveer Singh's film breaks all the record, Hanuman Jayanti's holiday to help movie to enter Rs 2000 crore soon? Check detailed report.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge starring Ranveer Singh, directed by Aditya Dhar, has grossed Rs 20.10 crore on its 14th day, with 17,906 shows. The film is expected to benefit from the Hanuman Jayanti holiday on its 15th day as well. The film has grossed Rs 1466.66 crore worldwide and continues to record impressive collections. Hanuman Jayanti 2026 is observed on Thursday, April 2, 2026. It is not a nationwide gazetted holiday, but it is a restricted or local holiday in some regions like Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh. Let’s now take a look at the box office collections for the 15th day.

On day 15, the film achieved 10.5% occupancy in morning shows. The number of shows dropped significantly. The film played 11,619 shows in theatres.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 15 Live updates:

6 PM – Rs 9.00 crore

5 PM – Rs 8.33 crore

4 PM – Rs 6.00 crore

3 PM – Rs 5.23 crore

2 PM – Rs 4.18 crore

1 PM – Rs 3.29 crore

12 PM – Rs 2.24 crore

11 am – Rs 1.34 crore

10 AM – Rs 0.85 crore

9 AM – Rs 0.56 crore

8 AM – Rs 0.38 crore

7 AM – Rs 0.12 crore

This brings total India gross collections to Rs 1,111.30 crore and total India net to Rs 928.35 crore so far. The final collections in India is yet to be reported as the day is still left to end.

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However, the film’s earnings are expected to see a significant jump over the weekend. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. It has surpassed Pushpa 2, Stree 2, and even Chhaava in this list.

Dhurandhar 2’s Day-wise box office breakup after 15 days in India (Sacnilk):

Day 0 (Wednesday): Rs 43 crore

Day 1, Thursday: Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2, Friday: Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3, Saturday: Rs 113 crore

Day 4, Sunday: Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5, Monday: Rs 65 crore

Day 6, Tuesday: Rs 56.60 crore

Day 7, Wednesday: Rs 48.75 crore

Day 8, Second Thursday: Rs 49.70 crore

Day 9, Second Friday: Rs 41.75 crore

Day 10, Second Saturday: Rs 62.85 crore

Day 11, Second Sunday: Rs 69.10 crore

Day 12, Second Monday: Ra 25.30 crore

Day 13, Second Tuesday: Rs 27.75 crore

Day 14, Second Wednesday: Rs 20 crore

Day 15, Second Thursday: Rs 9 crore (As of now)

But the main question is – Will Dhurandhar 2 enter Rs 2000 crore club?

In an impressive feat, Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar: The Revenge has crossed the Rs 1500 crore mark worldwide within just 15 days of its release, including over Rs 1000 crore net in India alone. This explosive growth highlights a phenomenal opening run, driven by massive audience turnout and unstoppable early buzz.

With several factors working in Dhurandhar 2‘s favour, it is well-positioned to potentially hit the Rs 2000-crore mark within 30 days, making it the only Bollywood film to reach the heights, surpassing Dangal’s lifetime earnings. Let us tell you, we haven’t added the OTT amount yet.

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