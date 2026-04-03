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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16 Prediction: Did Ranveer Singhs spy thriller break Allu Arjuns Pushpa 2 third Friday record amid Good Friday boost?

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16 Prediction: Did Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller break Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 third Friday record amid Good Friday boost?

A holiday push may be just what Dhurandhar: The Revenge needed. After a noticeable dip, the film is showing signs of revival as Good Friday footfall boosts ticket sales, setting up an interesting box office clash with recent benchmarks.

Aditya Dhar‘s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is still holding attention at box office even after two weeks, but the journey has not been completely smooth. Ranveer Singh starrer saw clear drop on Thursday, which slowed momentum and created some doubt around its pace. Collections slipped as weekday trend kicked in while fewer shows were available due to new releases. Still audience interest did not disappear. and with Good Friday arriving, footfall has started to rise again. Advance bookings improved and early trends now suggest a strong jump, which could help the film recover quickly from that dip.

How much has Ranveer Singh starrer rake till now on Day 16?

Day 16 numbers show that film is picking up again, as according to Sacnilk, occupancy is close to 28 percent, which is much better than previous day. India’s net is moving near Rs 957.39 crore while India gross stands around Rs 1145.86 crore based on live updates. Worldwide total has already crossed Rs 1500 crore, which shows how strong the film is globally. Estimates for the third Friday are coming in the range of Rs 20 crore to Rs 22 crore, which puts it in a very strong position among top performers.

Did Dhurandhar 2 beat Pushpa 2 on the third Friday?

The big question right now is simple, whether Ranveer Singh’s film has gone past the numbers set by Allu Arjun‘s film Pushpa 2: The Rule? Early trade trends indicate that it has done exactly that. Pushpa 2 earned around Rs 14.30 crore on its third Friday, while Dhurandhar 2 is heading towards Rs 20 crore plus range. It has also moved ahead of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which made around Rs 18.5 crore and Dangal which stayed near Rs 6.66 crore on similar day.

The occupancy rate on Day 16?

Holiday effect is clearly visible now. Even though around 2900 shows were reduced collections are staying strong because more people are coming to theatres. Hindi version alone is expected to bring in close to Rs 19 crore. Footfall has crossed 3.25 crore in Hindi markets which shows wide reach. Morning shows opened at around 21.15 percent occupancy while afternoon jumped above 40 percent and evening stayed strong.

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Total shows are around 12534 across languages with Tamil and Telugu versions adding steady numbers. Meanwhile, overseas response is also impressive especially in North America where it has set new benchmarks. With current pace film is moving steadily towards Rs 1000 crore net mark in India which would be a huge milestone.

Will Dhurandhar: The Revenge cross the lifetime earnings of Pushpa 2?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge which was released on March 19, 2026 has already surpassed Pushpa 2: The Rule in several key metrics. It broke the record for the fastest film to hit Rs 1,000 crore worldwide, achieving this in just seven days. While Pushpa 2 holds a slightly higher total lifetime domestic net of Rs 1,265.97 crore and has already overtaken its Hindi-belt lifetime earnings of Rs 836.09 crore in just 12 days.

Analysts predict Dhurandhar: The Revenge will cross the lifetime global gross of Pushpa 2 estimated at Rs 1,742 crore during its full theatrical run. However, surpassing Dangal’s Rs 2,070 crore now remains a dream.

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