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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranveer Singhs film crosses Rs 1500 crore, eyes Rs 1000 crore India net next

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranveer Singh’s film crosses Rs 1500 crore, eyes Rs 1000 crore India net next

Dhurandhar 2 sees a strong jump on Day 16, crosses Rs 1500 crore worldwide and now aims for the Rs 1000 crore India net milestone.

After a slight mid-week slowdown, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has picked up pace again, and how. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has roared back at the box office on its third Friday, showing that the film is far from slowing down. In fact, the latest jump in numbers has brought back the big question: how far can this film really go? Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller has now crossed a massive Rs 1500 crore worldwide. At the same time, it is inching very close to the Rs 1000 crore India net mark, a milestone that now looks just days away. With the weekend ahead, the film’s momentum is clearly back on track.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 16 Update: Worldwide Crosses Rs 1500 Crore

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 21.55 crore on Day 16 (April 3). This is a solid jump of 17.8% compared to Day 15’s Rs 18.30 crore, showing renewed audience interest going into the weekend. With this, the film’s India net collection stands at Rs 959.57 crore, while the gross collection has reached Rs 1,148.58 crore. The upward trend on a Friday is a strong sign that the third weekend could bring in even bigger numbers.

The film is not just performing well in India but also holding steady overseas. On Day 16, it added around Rs 5 crore from international markets, taking the overseas total to Rs 375 crore. Combined with India’s gross, the worldwide collection now stands at Rs 1,523.58 crore. With this, Dhurandhar 2 has already entered the league of some of the biggest Indian films ever and continues to set new benchmarks for upcoming releases.

Dhurandhar 2 Week 3 Trend

What makes this Friday’s growth important is timing. By the third week, most films tend to slow down sharply. But Dhurandhar 2 is doing the opposite; it is showing signs of a steady and healthy run, not just a front-loaded one.

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If this pace continues over Saturday and Sunday, the film could easily cross:

Rs 1000 crore India net

Rs 1600 crore worldwide in the coming days

About ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’

The film follows Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an undercover Indian agent sent to Lyari, Pakistan. While the first part focused on his entry into a dangerous gang, the sequel shows his rise after taking down its leader.

Backed by strong performances and intense storytelling, the film has received praise from several big names across the industry, adding to its growing popularity.

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