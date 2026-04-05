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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 17: Ranveer Singh film nears Rs 1000 crore India net after strong third Saturday jump

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 17: Ranveer Singh film nears Rs 1000 crore India net after strong third Saturday jump

Dhurandhar 2 sees a solid jump on Day 17, collects Rs 25.65 crore and inches closer to the Rs 1000 crore India net milestone.

Just when it looked like Dhurandhar 2 might slow down, it has picked up speed again, and in style. Even in its third week, the Ranveer Singh-starrer is pulling crowds to theatres, proving that the buzz around it is far from over. With a strong jump on its third Saturday, the film has once again shown why it is one of the biggest box office stories of the year. And now, all eyes are on one big number, Rs 1000 crore in India net.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 17: Big Saturday boost

As per the latest update by Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 25.65 crore on Day 17, which falls on a Saturday. After a slight dip during weekdays, the film has bounced back strongly over the weekend. The numbers clearly show that the film is not just surviving, it is still growing.

So far, the film has:

India net collection: Rs 985.02 crore

India gross collection: Rs 1,179.30 crore

With this pace, the Rs 1000 crore India net milestone now looks just a step away.

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Dhurandhar 2 eyes Rs 1000 crore next

At Rs 985.02 crore, Dhurandhar 2 needs only a small push to enter the Rs 1000 crore club in India. If the weekend trend continues, this milestone could be achieved very soon. However, the bigger targets are still ahead. The film is yet to cross:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – Rs 1,030.42 crore

Pushpa 2: The Rule – Rs 1,234.10 crore

That said, the film has already beaten the lifetime India collections of major blockbusters like:

RRR

Kalki 2898 AD

K.G.F: Chapter 2

Jawan

Pathaan

Why Dhurandhar 2 is still holding strong

The biggest strength of Dhurandhar 2 is its consistency. Even after two weeks, the film is managing to bring audiences back to theatres — something only a few films achieve. The mix of action, drama, and a gripping story has helped it stay relevant beyond the opening hype. The weekend jumps also show that word-of-mouth is still working in its favour.

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film follows the journey of an Indian spy, Hamza, played by Ranveer Singh. The story dives into his past as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and shows how he becomes Hamza Ali Mazari while taking down a terror network. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles.

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