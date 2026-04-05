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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18 Prediction: Ranveer Singhs spy thriller touches Rs 1000 crore mark, still fails to beat THIS record by Allu Arjuns Pushpa 2

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18 Prediction: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller touches Rs 1000 crore mark, still fails to beat THIS record by Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2

Dhurandhar:The Revenge has finally crossed Rs 1000 crore in India on day 18, marking a historic milestone for Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller. Fans compare its record to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 as collections continue to rise worldwide.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has continued its exceptional momentum at the box office, riding high on an intriguing storyline, power-packed performances and technical brilliance. Audiences across India have flocked to theatres to witness the spy thriller that combines gripping action sequences with stunning visuals and smart narrative twists. On Day 18, the film officially crossed the Rs 1000 crore net mark in India, marking a historic milestone in Hindi cinema. Its consistency in urban centres and strong word-of-mouth have kept collections steady while the fan following continues to grow worldwide.

How much did Dhurandhar: The Revenge collect on Day 18?

As per Sacnilk, on Day 18, till now, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has collected a net of Rs 28.75 crore across 14,217 shows. This represents a 12.1 percent growth from yesterday’s net collection of Rs 25.65 crore. Language-wise, Hindi led the charts with Rs 27.25 crore net from 13,129 shows at 33 percent occupancy. Telugu contributed Rs 0.75 crore from 522 shows, Tamil Rs 0.50 crore from 373 shows, Kannada Rs 0.20 crore from 127 shows, and Malayalam Rs 0.05 crore from 66 shows.

The film’s total India gross has reached Rs 1,213.74 crore, and India’s net collections stand at Rs 1,013.77 crore so far. Overseas, it has grossed Rs 385 crore, bringing the worldwide gross to Rs 1,598.74 crore. Experts estimate that by the end of Day 18, net collections could rise to Rs 30–31 crore, pushing the total India net to around Rs 1,015–1,016 crore.

How Dhurandhar: The Revenge failed to beat Pushpa 2?

Despite the milestone, Dhurandhar: The Revenge could not surpass Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2’s third-Sunday record. On Day 18, Pushpa 2 earned Rs 32.95 crore net across 14,622 shows, taking its total India gross to Rs 1,265.43 crore and net collections to Rs 1,062.60 crore.

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The Rs 2.95–3 crore gap highlights Pushpa 2’s massive pan-India reach across Telugu, Hindi and other languages, while Dhurandhar: The Revenge generated nearly 94 percent of revenue from Hindi alone. Additionally, Dhurandhar: The Revenge faced bans in Gulf markets, potentially missing over Rs 150 crore in earnings, which limited its mass-circuit dominance compared to Pushpa 2.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, helmed by Aditya Dhar follows Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an undercover Indian agent navigating high-stakes operations. As he rises through dangerous networks after eliminating key threats, the film blends adrenaline-pumping action, emotional arcs and subtle political undertones. The story resonates across regions while keeping audiences engaged with its sharp narrative.

The ensemble cast, featuring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil, Mustafa Ahmed, Danish Iqbal and Bimal Oberoi, delivers memorable performances that elevate the cinematic experience and make the spy thriller a complete entertainment package.

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