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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singhs film crosses Rs 1000 crore in India, races past Rs 1600 crore worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh’s film crosses Rs 1000 crore in India, races past Rs 1600 crore worldwide

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 sees a massive jump on Day 18, crossing Rs 1000 crore in India and Rs 1600 crore worldwide.

Just when it felt like the buzz around Dhurandhar: The Revenge might slow down, the film bounced back, and how! Ranveer Singh’s action-packed spy drama has once again picked up strong momentum, thanks to an impressive third weekend. On Day 18, the film not only crossed the much-awaited Rs 1000 crore mark in India but also pushed its worldwide total beyond Rs 1600 crore.

Clearly, this is not just a hit; it’s turning into a box office phenomenon.

Dhurandhar 2 Day 18 Box Office Collection Sees Big Jump

According to trade reports, the film recorded a strong surge on its third Sunday. On Day 18, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 28.75 Cr, showing a solid growth of 12.1 per cent compared to Day 17’s Rs 25.65 Cr. With this jump, the India net collection now stands at a massive Rs 1,013.77 crore. Crossing Rs 1000 crore domestically is no small feat, and the film has now entered an elite club of blockbuster performers.

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection Crosses Rs 1600 Crore Mark

The film’s performance is equally strong globally. The total worldwide collection has now reached Rs 1605.75 Cr. Out of this, India’s gross stands at Rs 1,213.74 Cr, while overseas markets have contributed Rs 392 Cr. On Day 18 alone, the film added Rs 7 crore to its international total.

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This consistent growth shows that the film continues to attract audiences both in India and abroad.

Dhurandhar 2 Day-Wise Box Office Breakdown

Here’s a quick look at how the film has performed day by day:

Day 0 (Wednesday): Rs 43.00 Cr

Day 1 (1st Thursday): Rs 102.5 Cr

Day 2 (1st Friday): Rs 80.72 Cr

Day 3 (1st Saturday): Rs 113.00 Cr

Day 4 (1st Sunday): Rs 114.85 Cr

Day 5 (1st Monday): Rs 65.00 Cr

Day 6 (1st Tuesday): Rs 56.60 Cr

Day 7 (1st Wednesday): Rs 48.75 Cr

Week 1 Total: Rs 624.47 Cr

Day 8: Rs 49.70 Cr

Day 9: Rs 41.55 Cr

Day 10: Rs 62.85 Cr

Day 11: Rs 68.10 Cr

Day 12: Rs 25.30 Cr

Day 13: Rs 27.75 Cr

Day 14: Rs 20.10 Cr

Day 15: Rs 17.80 Cr

Day 16: Rs 21.55 Cr

Day 17: Rs 25.65 Cr

Day 18: Rs 28.75 Cr

Total: Rs 1013.77 Cr

Aditya Dhar praises cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha

Amid the film’s massive success, director Aditya Dhar shared an emotional note for cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha. He praised Vikash’s dedication, calling him “the eye, the instinct, and the soul behind Dhurandhar.” Dhar revealed that Vikash joined the project just days before filming began, but gave his all to the film. “He didn’t just capture moments, he gave them life,” Dhar wrote, highlighting the effort that went into creating the film’s visual scale.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a high-stakes espionage drama. The film continues the story after the fall of Rehman Dakait, focusing on Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, as he rises to power in Lyari. Now a key player, Hamza not only gathers intelligence but also takes control of eliminating threats, making the story more intense and layered.

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