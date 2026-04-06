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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 19 prediction: LOWEST ever recorded by Ranveer Singh film, cant even cross Rs 10 crore - Check report

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 19 prediction: LOWEST ever recorded by Ranveer Singh film, can’t even cross Rs 10 crore – Check report

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 19 prediction: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster is expected to see its lowest single-day earnings, likely not crossing Rs 10 crore. Find out more here.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 19 prediction: The earnings of Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge have surprised the industry. The film is being discussed worldwide. The detailed work of director Aditya Dhar, along with the story and strong performances by the cast, has made it a major success. The film is setting new records every day. Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the collections of its first part, Dhurandhar, as well as films like Kalki, KGF 2, and even the Hindi collection of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. Now, it is set to surpass Prabhas’ Baahubali 2, which created history nine years ago. But, the main question is – Will Dhurandhar 2 be able to surpass these movies today, on day 19, April 6?

Released on March 19, Dhurandhar 2 has been consistently earning huge collections at the box office. In 18 days, the film has collected an impressive Rs 1,013.77 crore in India, while its global earnings have crossed the Rs 1,600 crore mark. Today, it is expected to surpass Baahubali 2’s Rs 1,016.13 crore collection and set a new record. Notably, Baahubali 2, starring Prabhas, achieved this milestone in 16 weeks, whereas Dhurandhar 2, led by Ranveer Singh, is set to cross it in just 19 days. The film has also become the fastest to enter the Rs 1,000 crore club.

In the coming days, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to challenge Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 collection of Rs 1,234.10 crore, continuing its strong run at the box office. The worldwide collection of Pushpa 2 stands at Rs 1,742 crore, while Baahubali 2, starring Prabhas, earned Rs 1,810 crore globally.

On Day 19, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to see a sharp drop in earnings, marking its lowest single-day collection so far. As of 8 pm (at the time of writing), the film has not even crossed Rs10 crore and has earned around Rs 6.42 crore nett in India, according to Sacnilk.

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Check Dhurandhar 2 day 19 live collection updates

Till 8 pm – The Ranveer Singh’s thriller earned Rs 6.42 crore.

Till 7 pm – The Aditya Dhar directorial has grossed Rs 5.76 crore.

Till 6 PM – ‘Dhurandhar 2’ has earned Rs 5.29 crore from the Indian box office.

Till 5 PM – Till 5 PM on April 6, ‘Dhurandhar 2’ has earned Rs 4.67 crore.

Till 4 pm – The film has collected Rs 3.84 crore so far.

Till 3 pm – Ranveer’s film Dhurandhar 2 has done business of Rs 2.36 crore till now.

Till 2 pm – Dhurandhar 2 did business of Rs 2.02 crore.

Till 1 pm – The film has earned Rs 1.77 crore so far.

Till 12 noon – Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 has earned Rs 1.20 crore so far.

Till 11 am – Dhurandhar’s pace slowed down on Monday, he has earned only Rs 74 lakh till now.

Till 10 am – Dhurandhar 2 has added Rs 41 lakh till now.

Till 9 am – Dhurandhar 2 has earned Rs 26 lakh so far.

Till 8 am – Dhurandhar 2 has earned Rs 17 lakh till Monday morning.

Dhurandhar 2 faces loss of Rs 150 crore

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s film has broken several records worldwide, except in the Gulf countries. The movie was not released in the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman. The Dhurandhar franchise has reportedly been banned in the Gulf due to its anti-Pakistan content and the ongoing Iran–Israel conflict. This has affected the film’s global collection, as Dhurandhar 2 could have easily crossed Rs 1,800 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar 2 to get a boost in collection after BOGO (Buy one, get one offer)

Dhurandhar 2 may see a rise in its box office collection with the introduction of BOGO (buy one, get one) offers in the fourth week. Trade analysts say that such offers can attract more viewers and even encourage people to watch the film again. This could help increase ticket sales by around 10–20% and give the film a small boost in its overall earnings.

Let us tell you, Dhurandhar 2 depicts the story of the revenge of Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza. The film tells the story of the sacrifice and dedication of an Indian spy. The film is full of tremendous action, drama, and emotion. The final scene will keep you on the edge of your seat. Dhurandhar 2 is set to be a challenge for upcoming films and is set to set new records.

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