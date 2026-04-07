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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singhs spy thriller sees big drop, registers lowest-ever Monday, earns only Rs...

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller sees big drop, registers lowest-ever Monday, earns only Rs…

After a strong weekend push, Dhurandhar 2 slows down on Monday—but its massive global run is far from over.

If there’s one film that has completely taken over the box office in 2026, it has to be Dhurandhar: The Revenge. From packed theatres to viral buzz, the Ranveer Singh starrer has been unstoppable since day one. Now in its third week, the film continues to dominate, even as it begins to show the natural slowdown that follows a massive run. But here’s the thing, even a “slow day” for Dhurandhar 2 looks bigger than what most films achieve in their entire lifetime. That’s the scale we’re talking about.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: What happened on Monday?

After enjoying a strong third weekend, the film saw a sharp dip on Monday, April 6, 2026. According to trade reports, Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected Rs 10 crore on day 19. This marks a drop of more than 65 per cent compared to Sunday’s Rs 28.75 crore. While the fall may look steep, it follows a very familiar box office pattern: a big weekend jump, followed by a weekday correction.

With this, the film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 1,023.77 crore, comfortably placing it in the Rs 1000 crore club.

Day 0 (Wednesday): Rs 43.00 Cr

Day 1 (1st Thursday): Rs102.5 Cr

Day 2 (1st Friday): Rs 80.72 Cr

Day 3 (1st Saturday): Rs 113.00 Cr

Day 4 (1st Sunday): Rs 114.85 Cr

Day 5 (1st Monday): Rs 65.00 Cr

Day 6 (1st Tuesday): Rs 56.60 Cr

Day 7 (1st Wednesday): Rs 48.75 Cr

Week 1 Collection: Rs 624.47 Cr

Day 8 (2nd Thursday): Rs 49.70 Cr

Day 9 (2nd Friday): Rs 41.55 Cr

Day 10 (2nd Saturday): Rs 62.85 Cr

Day 11 (2nd Sunday): Rs 68.10 Cr

Day 12 (2nd Monday): Rs 25.30 Cr

Day 13 (2nd Tuesday): Rs 27.75 Cr

Day 14 (2nd Wednesday): Rs 20.10 Cr

Day 15 (3rd Thursday): Rs 17.80 Cr

Day 16 (3rd Friday): Rs 21.55 Cr

Day 17 (3rd Saturday): Rs 25.65 Cr

Day 19 (3rd Monday): Rs 10.00 Cr

Total: 1,023.77 Cr

Worldwide collection nears Rs 1,630 crore mark

The bigger picture, however, remains extremely strong. On the global front, Dhurandhar 2 is still racing ahead at full speed. The film has earned Rs 397 crore from overseas markets, while the India gross stands at Rs 1,225.72 crore. This takes the total worldwide collection to an impressive Rs 1,622.72 crore. And if trends hold steady through the week, the film is expected to cross the Rs 1,630 crore mark very soon.

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Interestingly, Dhurandhar 2 has followed a clear trend since its release on March 19, 2026. It opened with huge numbers, thanks to strong advance bookings and preview shows. Weekdays saw expected drops, but every weekend brought the film back into high numbers again. Even in week three, the same pattern continues, a dip during weekdays, followed by strong growth on Saturdays and Sundays. This shows that audience interest is still very much alive.

What is driving Dhurandhar 2’s massive success?

Directed by Aditya Dhar, known for URI, the film blends action, emotion, and patriotism in a way that connects with a wide audience. At its core, Dhurandhar: The Revenge tells the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who transforms from a young dreamer into an undercover Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari. His journey, filled with risk, identity shifts, and high-stakes missions, keeps viewers hooked throughout.

Add to that Ranveer Singh’s intense performance, a strong supporting cast, and large-scale action sequences, and you get a film that works both as a theatrical experience and a mass entertainer.

Even with the Monday drop, Dhurandhar 2 is far from slowing down in the bigger picture. The numbers may fluctuate, but the film’s grip on the audience still seems strong, and the finish line is nowhere in sight yet.

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