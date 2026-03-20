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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 2: Even after breaking all records, Ranveer Singhs film is behind... - Check report

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 2: Even after breaking all records, Ranveer Singh’s film is behind… – Check report

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge’s Day 2 box office collection is here, and Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s collaboration has broken several records. However, there is still one record left, and netizens are eagerly watching to see if it will be broken. Check the details here.

Dhurandhar 2 box office day 2

Ranveer Singh’s much-awaited film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has been generating buzz ever since its release on March 19. The previews happened on March 18 from 5 pm, and the box office was flooded with the earnings, making new records that no one in the Indian cinema had ever achieved. People were incredibly excited about the film, leading to a massive craze for advance bookings. This impact was also evident at the box office on the first day. Now, let’s find out how Dhurandhar 2 performed on the second day.

Dhurandhar 2’s box office collection on day 2 in India

After a humongous response on day 0 with the collection of Rs 43 crore in paid previews, it surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark on its first day with 21728 shows. Now, the film’s second-day earnings have been revealed. According to trade website sacnilk.com, Dhurandhar 2 had earned Rs 74 crore as of the time of writing. These figures are subject to change late at night. Consequently, the film’s total collection now stands at Rs 220 crore total net and total gross to Rs 260.78 crore in India.

The cast is still going strong, and with the weekend coming up, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to do very well at the box office. With Eid and the weekend together, its earnings could even double, and reaching Rs 500 crore in India seems possible.

Both critics and audiences are giving very positive reviews. The climax has especially become a big topic on social media, with many fans trying to avoid spoilers because they’re excited to experience it themselves.

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Aditya Dhar has managed to keep people engaged for the full 4 hours without making it feel boring. Many viewers are calling it one of the best spy films made in India, and Ranveer Singh’s performance is being praised as his best so far.

Dhurandhar 2 beats several records but is sill left with one

Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed Dhurandhar Part 1 and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawaan in terms of its second-day collections. While Dhurandhar managed to collect only Rs 32 crore on its second day, Jawaan earned Rs 53.23 crore on the same day. However, Dhurandhar 2 still lags behind Pushpa 2, which collected Rs 93.80 crore on its second day.

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