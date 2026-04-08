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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh starrer shows uptick after Monday drop, inches closer to Rs…

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh starrer shows uptick after Monday drop, inches closer to Rs…

‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ refuses to slow down as it continues a solid run even on weekdays, inching closer to the Rs 1,650 crore mark globally.

If there’s one film that has kept the box office buzzing non-stop, it’s ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’. Released on March 19, 2026, this Dhurandhar: The Revenge has turned into a full-blown money spinner, and even after 20 days, it shows no real signs of slowing down. From a power-packed opening weekend to consistent weekday numbers, the film has managed to stay in the conversation. While there have been a few dips here and there, the overall trend remains strong. And now, with its worldwide collection nearing Rs 1,650 crore, the film has clearly set a new benchmark for big Bollywood releases.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Still Holding Strong

Even on its third Tuesday, the film managed to stay steady. According to trade reports, ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ collected Rs 10.10 Cr on day 20 across 13,554 shows. Interestingly, this comes right after a Rs 10 Cr collection on day 19, showing that the film is maintaining its grip at the box office.

So far, the India net collection stands at Rs 1,033.37 Cr, which is a huge number, especially for a film that is now well into its third week.

Dhurandhar 2: Worldwide Collection Nears Rs 1,650 Crore

The film isn’t just doing well in India. Overseas numbers are also adding to its massive total. On day 20 alone, the movie added Rs 4 crore internationally, taking the overseas total to Rs 404 Cr. When combined with India’s gross collection of Rs 1,237.21 Cr, the worldwide total now stands at an impressive Rs 1,641.21 Cr. With this pace, crossing Rs 1,650 crore seems just around the corner.

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Dhurandhar 2: Day-Wise Box Office Breakdown (Net Collection)

The film opened big and continued to pull audiences in large numbers:

Week 1 Collection: Rs 624.47 Cr

Week 2 saw steady numbers with strong weekend jumps

By Day 20, the total reached Rs 1,033.37 Cr

Even in its third week, the film is comfortably bringing in double-digit numbers on most days, which is rare.

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ is a sequel to the 2025 film ‘Dhurandhar’. The story follows an Indian undercover agent, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who takes on a new identity as Hamza Ali Mazari to enter Lyari and destroy the system from within. The film blends high-octane action with emotional moments, which seems to have worked well with the audience.

Along with Ranveer Singh, the film features Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan and others in key roles. There is also a brief cameo by Yami Gautam, which, despite being short, created a lot of buzz.

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