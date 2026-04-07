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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20 prediction: Ranveer Singhs film to see slight growth over Monday - Check detailed report

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20 prediction: Ranveer Singh’s film to see slight growth over Monday – Check detailed report

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 20 prediction: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s monster blockbuster is expected to see a slight rise compared to yesterday, with collections likely to cross Rs 10 crore. Read more here.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 20

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection day 20: Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar: The Revenge recorded its lowest collection so far on Monday, April 6, marking its third Monday. On that day, the film earned around Rs 10 crore. So far, it has collected a net of Rs 1,023.77 crore in India, while its gross collection stands at Rs 1,225.72 crore in India and Rs 397 crore overseas. The total worldwide collection has reached Rs 1,622.72 crore. On Day 20 (April 7), the film has earned around Rs 7.15 crore as of 7:20 PM. Currently, the film is running in 9,634 shows across the country.

Dhurandhar 2’s third week collection

The film’s earnings saw a jump on Saturday and Sunday in its third week. However, the current earnings are coming solely from the Hindi box office. It has shown a sharper fall, with Day 19 (third Monday) at Rs 10 crore and Day 20 dropping further to Rs 7.15 crore, marking one of the lowest daily collections so far. It is expected that day 20 will close in Rs 12 crore on Tuesday, as it has several bank offers and prices of the tickets are also low.

Occupancy trends also reflect this slowdown. On Day 20 of Dhurandhar 2, overall Hindi occupancy stands at around 9.85% with morning shows and afternoon slightly better at 16.08%. This is a significant drop compared to the early days. The Hindi language scored high at Rs 7.15 crore collection as compared to other languages.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection LIVE Updates:

7 PM: Rs 7.15 crore

6 PM: Rs 6.52 crore

5 PM: Rs 5:69 crore

4 PM – Rs 4.58 crore

3 PM – Rs 3.50 crore

2 PM – Rs 2.88 crore

1 PM – Rs 2.23 crore

12 PM- Rs 1.53 crore

11 am – Rs 0.92 crore

10 AM – Rs 0.57 crore

9 AM – Rs 0.36 crore

8 AM – Rs 0.24 crore

7 AM – Rs 0.05 crore

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Dhurandhar 2 is the 4th-highest-grossing film

It is worth noting that Dhurandhar 2 is currently the fourth highest-grossing film of all time. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 (Rs 1,742.10 crore) is in third place, followed by Baahubali 2 (Rs 1,788.60 crore), starring Prabhas. Dangal, featuring Aamir Khan, holds the top spot with Rs 1,968.03 crore.

Dhurandhar 2’s controversy

Speaking of Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer Singh plays Indian spy Jaskirat Singh, who fights to protect his country as part of an anti-terror operation in Pakistan. The film also depicts real-life events such as the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the Indian Airlines Flight 814 hijacking. While many are praising the film, others are calling it a propaganda film. However, the negative reviews have not affected its performance, and it continues to do well at the box office. It has now reached the fourth spot on India’s highest-grossing films list.

Meet the team of Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 is directed by Aditya Dhar and stars Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, Manav Gohil, and Mustafa Ahmed. The film is produced by Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande. It was released worldwide, except in the Gulf countries and Pakistan.

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