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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 21 prediction: Ranveer Singhs blockbuster registers single-digit collection for the first time; Earns Rs...

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 21 prediction: Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster registers single-digit collection for the first time; Earns Rs…

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge day 21 box office collection: Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's spy thriller is estimated to earn in single digit across all languages. Check detailed report.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 21 prediction: Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar 2 has made history, becoming the second-highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. Now, only Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is ahead of it. Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller has surpassed Prabhas and SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion on its 20th day, becoming India’s second-highest-grossing film. Since 2017, Baahubali 2 has held this position, and now the title of the second-highest-grossing film goes to Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.

This is why everyone is closely watching Dhurandhar 2’s Day 21 collection

On its 21st day in theatres, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is estimated to earn around Rs 9 crore on day 21 across all languages, keeping its total collection comfortably above the Rs 1,039 crore mark, according to Sacnilk. It will be the first time in 21 days that the movie will record single-digit earnings. However, it remains to be seen if the same can be sustained for a longer time. Given the non-working weekends, Dhurandhar: The Revenge‘s collection is expected to get a boost again.

Let’s take a look at LIVE UPDATES of Dhurandhar 2 Day 21 box office collection:

Till 7 AM: Ranveer Singh’s film has earned Rs 0.03 crore.

Till 8 am: Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ has collected Rs 0.15 crore.

Till 9 AM: The spy thriller has collected Rs 0.23 crore.

Till 10 am: ‘Dhurandhar’ has earned Rs 0.35 crore.

Till 11 am: ‘Dhurandhar The Revenge’ has collected Rs 0.63 crore.

Till 12 noon: Ranveer Singh’s film has collected Rs 1.05 crore.

Till 1 pm: ‘Dhurandhar 2’ has earned Rs 1.55 crore.

Till 2 PM: The film has collected Rs 2.10 crore.

Till 3 PM: Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has earned Rs 2.63 crore.

Till 4 pm: The film has earned Rs 3.39 crore.

Till 5 PM: Dhurandar The Revenge 2 has collected Rs 4.11 crore.

Till 6 PM: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 has earned Rs 4.66 crore.

Till 7 pm: Ranveer Singh’s film has earned Rs 5.23 crore.

Till 8 pm: Dhurandhar 2 has earned Rs 5.87 crore.

Till 9 pm: Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller collected Rs 6.62 crore

Till 10 pm: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has earned Rs 7.50 crore

As for worldwide collections, according to a report by trade website sacnilk.com, Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster film has grossed Rs 1,641.21 crore (approximately $1.2 million USD) at the worldwide box office.

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It’s becoming hard for Dhurandhar 2 to cross the lifetime earnings of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 earned Rs 1,234.10 crore at the Indian box office and Rs 1,742.10 crore worldwide. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 has earned Rs 1,039 crore in India and Rs 1,641.21 crore globally. This means that, to surpass Pushpa 2, Ranveer Singh’s film still needs to earn Rs 200.73 crore at the Indian box office and Rs 100.89 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar 2 to get benefit from PVR and INOX offers

Dhurandhar 2 is witnessing a strong run in its third week. However, Day 21 is expected to see a significant drop, with single-digit earnings. There is a possibility that the Ranveer Singh starrer could see a rise in collections in the fourth week with the introduction of BOGO (buy one, get one) offers at PVR and INOX cinema halls, if the makers propose a deal. Trade analysts say such offers can attract more viewers and even encourage repeat viewings. This could help increase ticket sales by around 10–20% and give the film a slight boost in its overall earnings.

Let us tell you, Dhurandhar 2 depicts the story of the revenge of Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza. The film tells the story of the sacrifice and dedication of an Indian spy. The film is full of tremendous action, drama, and emotion. The final scene will keep you on the edge of your seat. Dhurandhar 2 is set to be a challenge for upcoming films and is set to set new records.

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