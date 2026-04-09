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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singhs spy thriller records biggest drop despite crossing Rs 1000 crore benchmark, earns only Rs...

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller records biggest drop despite crossing Rs 1000 crore benchmark, earns only Rs…

Dhurandhar: The Revenge experiences its biggest single-day decline on day 21, surprising trade analysts despite maintaining a strong overall box office performance and global dominance.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its theatrical journey with massive global success, yet the latest trend shows a slowdown in daily earnings. Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller set benchmarks for Indian cinema by crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark in India and maintaining a blockbuster run for three weeks. Despite historic performance, day 21 saw a massive noticeable dip in ticket sales, signaling a natural decline in audience turnout. While the overall total remains huge, this week’s numbers show that weekday collections are slower compared to the initial frenzy across multiplex and single screens. Sequel’s performance is now being closely watched to see if momentum can sustain against new releases and the ongoing IPL season.

How much did Ranveer Singh’s starrer earn on day 21?

On its 21st day, Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected Rs 7.90 crore across 13,093 shows, marking a sharp decline from the previous two days, which hovered around Rs 10 crore. This is the first time daily earnings dropped into single digits during the theatrical run. Total India gross now stands at Rs 1246.67 crore with net collections reaching Rs 1041.27 crore. The overseas market contributed Rs 3.00 crore on the same day, taking the international total to Rs 407.00 crore. Worldwide gross currently climbs to Rs 1653.67 crore, showing strong global dominance despite a dip.

The day-wise collection breakdown of Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Day 0 – Rs 43.00 crore (54.8%)

Day 1 – Rs 102.55 crore (56.6%)

Day 2 – Rs 80.72 crore (52.8%)

Day 3 – Rs 113.00 crore (73.5%)

Day 4 – Rs 114.85 crore (76.1%)

Day 5 – Rs 65.00 crore (46.5%)

Day 6 – Rs 56.60 crore (38.7%)

Day 7 – Rs 48.75 crore (33.5%)

Day 8 – Rs 49.70 crore (35.1%)

Day 9 – Rs 41.75 crore (31.5%)

Day 10 – Rs 62.85 crore (44.8%)

Day 11 – Rs 68.10 crore (48.5%)

Day 12 – Rs 25.30 crore (23.5%)

Day 13 – Rs 27.25 crore (26.1%)

Day 14 – Rs 20.10 crore (19.8%)

Day 15 – Rs 18.30 crore (18.1%)

Day 16 – Rs 21.55 crore (27.0%)

Day 17 – Rs 25.65 crore (28.9%)

Day 18 – Rs 28.25 crore (33.6%)

Day 19 – Rs 10.00 crore (14.2%)

Day 20 – Rs 10.10 crore (14.3%)

Day 21 – Rs 7.90 crore (13.3%)

How does day 21 performance compare between Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Dhurandhar?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge may have higher lifetime total yet day 21 tells different story compared to first film. First part recorded stronger single day showing effect of timing and external factors. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar part 1 collected Rs 26.00 crore on day 21 marking 44 percent growth from day 20. Major reason was Christmas holiday surge which boosted footfall across regions giving third week fresh momentum.

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However, the sequel earned Rs 7.90 crore on day 21 showing 21.8 percent decline from previous day. Unlike first part sequel faced regular weekday without festive boost. Ongoing IPL 2026 season also affected audience turnout dividing attention between sport and cinema.

What can help Dhurandhar: The Revenge to sustain in upcoming run?

Box office trend suggests need for fresh strategies to maintain momentum. Discount offers like Buy one get one BOGO and Rs 99 tickets may attract weekday audience.

However continuous changes in theatrical print including muting abusive words trimming scenes and removing dialogues have affected experience for some viewers. This has led many to wait for digital streaming release for Aditya Dhar‘s spy thriller which is expected around last week of May. Strategic pricing and clear communication may help revive audience interest in cinemas before OTT launch.

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