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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranveer Singhs film records massive fall, still earns more than first day collection of THIS Ranbir Kapoor starrer...

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranveer Singh’s film records massive fall, still earns more than first day collection of THIS Ranbir Kapoor starrer…

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge shows sharp dip on day 22 but overall run remains stable outperforming earlier benchmarks in surprising ways.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22

Ranveer Singh‘s spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge has continued its stupendous run since release and kept audiences hooked with powerful performances and gripping storytelling. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film quickly emerged as one of biggest cinematic successes in recent times. Strong word of mouth and large-scale execution helped it dominate the box office for weeks. However, as film steps into its fourth week slight slowdown has started to show. Day 22 numbers reflect this shift as collections witnessed a noticeable dip while overall totals still remain impressive.

What happened on Day 22 at the box office?

According to Sacnilk, Day 22 collection stands at Rs 7.15 crore, showing a drop of 9.5 percent from Day 21’s total of Rs 7.90 crore. The film recorded this figure across 12418 shows, indicating reduced audience turnout. Despite this decline, total India net collection has reached Rs 1048.42 crore, while India gross now stands at Rs 1255.23 crore. Overseas collection added Rs 3.00 crore on same day taking total international earnings to Rs 410.00 crore. Worldwide gross has now climbed to Rs 1665.23 crore, showing strong hold even after three weeks.

How did film perform across languages on Day 22?

Hindi version continued to lead with Rs 6.75 crore along with 12.0 percent occupancy from 11553 shows. Kannada version contributed Rs 0.07 crore with 18.0 percent occupancy from 119 shows. Malayalam version added Rs 0.01 crore with 27.0 percent occupancy from 25 shows. Tamil version recorded Rs 0.12 crore with 14.0 percent occupancy across 298 shows. Telugu version brought Rs 0.20 crore with 18.0 percent occupancy from 423 shows. Overall trend highlights strong Hindi dominance supported by steady regional numbers.

Which film did Ranveer Singh surpass even after earning in single digit?

Interestingly Day 22 earnings of Dhurandhar: The Revenge surpassed opening day Telugu collection of Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor which earned around Rs 7 crore. This shows how film continues to perform better than several fresh releases even in later phase.

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Films opened around Rs 7 Crore at box office

Mr and Mrs Mahi starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor — approx Rs 7.00 crore

Ikkis featuring Agastya Nanda and late Dharmendra — approx Rs 7.00 crore

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon — over Rs 7.00 crore

Chhichhore starring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor — approx Rs 7.00 crore

Bhool Chuk Maaf starring Kartik Aaryan — approx Rs 7.00 crore

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol Telugu version — approx Rs 7.00 crore

KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt Kerala run — approx Rs 7.30 crore

Odiyan starring Mohanlal Kerala release — approx Rs 7.22 crore

What Lies ahead for Ranveer Singh starrer?

To maintain strong momentum and challenge lifetime total of Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar which is around Rs 1,742 crore, the film now needs a solid boost during Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Weekend growth is expected to play a decisive role, as higher footfall and positive word of mouth could help recover from the weekday dip.

Strong jumps during these key days can push overall collections further and keep the film in the race among top-grossing titles. If momentum picks up again, Ranveer Singh’s mega blockbuster may continue its impressive run and move closer to setting new benchmarks at the box office.

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