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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 23 Prediction: Will Ranveer Singhs spy thriller bounce back on its double-digit streak in upcoming weekend?

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 23 Prediction: Will Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller bounce back on its double-digit streak in upcoming weekend?

Trade buzz is focused on Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller as it enters Day 23, with industry tracking whether the film can show a recovery in its earnings trend after recent declines and maintain its overall run in theatres.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 23

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, continues to remain one of the biggest box office stories in Indian cinema. The spy thriller opened with record-breaking momentum and went on to defeat several industry giants during its long run. From packed theatres to strong repeat audience response, the film built an extraordinary theatrical journey that placed it among the highest-earning releases in India. However, after weeks of dominance, the film has started showing a visible decline in daily earnings, raising fresh discussion around its sustainability. As it enters Day 23, trade focus shifts to whether the film can still maintain double-digit performance despite sharp dip in recent collection trend.

How did Dhurandhar 2 perform before the current drop?

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge created history by surpassing multiple blockbuster benchmarks, including Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Pathaan, Jawan and Animal. The film also crossed its own prequel performance and established itself as one of the strongest Hindi net earners ever. Despite this strong foundation, recent days have shown a downward trend.

What is Day 23 box office performance showing?

As of Day 23 Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is running across 8222 shows and has collected Rs 4.74 crore net live today. This takes total India net to Rs 1053.16 crore and India gross to Rs 1260.82 crore. Current occupancy stands at 12.2 percent showing modest turnout in theatres.

Language wise breakdown shows Hindi continues to lead with Rs 4.61 crore live at 12.0 percent occupancy across 7949 shows. Tamil version has added Rs 0.06 crore with strong 31.0 percent occupancy across 74 shows. Telugu has contributed Rs 0.07 crore with 14.0 percent occupancy across 199 shows.

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Which records has Dhurandhar 2 already surpassed?

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has already achieved several major milestones in Indian box office history. It has crossed the lifetime India gross of Baahubali 2 and also moved ahead of KGF Chapter 2 in domestic earnings.

The film has further surpassed lifetime India gross collections of RRR, Pathaan, Jawan, Animal and Dangal. In addition to these achievements, it has also outperformed its own prequel Dhurandhar in overall lifetime collections, marking a significant franchise growth.

Which films still lead above Dhurandhar 2?

Despite its massive success Dhurandhar 2 still trails behind two all time record holders. Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to hold the top position with an India gross of Rs 1381 crore while Baahubali 2 remains the highest with Rs 1429 crore. At present Dhurandhar 2 is short by approximately Rs 121 crore from claiming the number one spot in India and continues its race to challenge the top two giants.

Big Question: Will Dhurandhar 2 bounce back on upcoming weekend And regain double digit momentum?

As Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge enters its final stretch of Day 23 run the biggest question now is whether Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller can bounce back on upcoming weekend after recent drop in collections.

The film has already built a massive lifetime total and continues to remain one of the strongest performers in Indian box office history but weekday slowdown has raised concerns over consistency. Trade tracking suggests that weekend boost from metro cities and premium shows may help the film regain some lost momentum.

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