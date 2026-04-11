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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 23: Ranveer Singhs blockbuster holds steady in Week 4, crosses Rs...

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 23: Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster holds steady in Week 4, crosses Rs…

Dhurandhar 2 holds steady in its fourth week with solid numbers, showing no signs of slowing down at the box office.

Even in its fourth week, ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ is not ready to step back. While most films begin to slow down by now, this Ranveer Singh starrer is still pulling audiences to theatres, and quite comfortably. Released with massive expectations, the film has not only met them but gone beyond. And now, as it continues its run, the numbers are speaking loud and clear: this is not just a hit, it’s a full-blown box office storm.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 23: Small dip, strong hold

According to trade reports, the film collected around Rs 6.70 crore net on Day 23 across 8,492 shows in India. Yes, there’s a slight drop compared to Thursday’s Rs 7.15 crore, but the fall is minimal, just around 6.3%. What’s more interesting is that the occupancy actually went up. From 12.3% on Thursday, it rose to 13.2% on Friday. That means more people are walking into theatres as the weekend approaches, always a good sign. So while the numbers dipped a little, the momentum is still very much intact.

Dhurandhar 2: Domestic and worldwide numbers continue to climb

With Day 23’s collection, the film’s India net total has now reached Rs 1,055.12 crore, while the domestic gross stands at Rs 1,263.26 crore. Globally, the film is doing just as well. Adding around Rs 2 crore overseas on Friday, the worldwide total has now touched Rs 1,671.26 crore, including Rs 408 crore from international markets. At this pace, the film is clearly not done yet.

Regional performance: Hindi leads, South markets steady

The Hindi version continues to be the biggest driver, bringing in around Rs 6.50 crore on Day 23 alone with an average occupancy of 13% across 8,100+ shows. Among the regional versions, Telugu leads the southern markets with around Rs 9 lakh from 200+ shows. Tamil follows with Rs 7 lakh but a higher occupancy of 34%, showing strong interest despite fewer screens. Kannada added close to Rs 3 lakh with 17% occupancy, while Malayalam, though limited in shows, recorded the highest occupancy at 46% and contributed around Rs 1 lakh.

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Dhurandhar 2: Week 4 trend hints at a strong weekend ahead

The film had already closed its third week on a high note with Rs 110.60 crore. And now, with a steady start to Week 4, all eyes are on the weekend numbers. If the occupancy trend continues to rise, another jump in collections is expected.

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ is the final chapter of the franchise. The story follows an undercover Indian agent navigating dangerous criminal networks and political tensions in Karachi, while chasing justice and tackling cross-border threats. Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film features Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and others in key roles.

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