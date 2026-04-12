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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh starrer jumps 90%, races towards Rs 1,700 crore worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh starrer jumps 90%, races towards Rs 1,700 crore worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 sees a massive Saturday jump, proving its box office strength even in Week 4.

Just when it looked like the numbers were slowing down, ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ surprised everyone, again. Starring Ranveer Singh, the spy thriller has entered its fourth week, but clearly, it’s not ready to step back. After a few days of single-digit collections, the film saw a huge jump on Saturday, reminding everyone why it’s one of the year’s biggest hits. Even with distractions like IPL matches, the film continues to pull audiences into theatres, and the latest numbers say it all.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 24: Big Saturday boost

According to early trade estimates, ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ collected around Rs 13.50 Cr in India on Day 24 (Saturday, April 11, 2026). What makes this number even more interesting is the jump. Compared to Friday’s Rs 7 Cr, the film recorded nearly a 93 per cent growth, a rare trend for a movie in its fourth week. With this, the India net collection now stands at an impressive Rs 1,068.92 Cr.

Dhurandhar 2: Worldwide collection nears Rs 1,700 crore

The film is not just doing well in India, it’s holding strong globally too. On Day 24, the film added Rs 3.50 Cr from overseas markets, taking the international total to Rs 411.50 Cr. Combined with India’s gross of Rs 1,279.80 Cr, the worldwide collection has now reached Rs 1,691.30 Cr. At this pace, crossing the Rs 1,700 Cr mark seems just around the corner.

Dhurandhar 2: Language-wise performance

Released in multiple languages, the Hindi version continues to dominate the box office. On Day 24 alone, it contributed around Rs 13 Cr with 24 percent occupancy across nearly 8,000 shows. Other versions added smaller numbers, Telugu brought in Rs 0.24 Cr, Tamil Rs 0.17 Cr, Kannada Rs 0.08 Cr, and Malayalam Rs 0.01 Cr. Interestingly, Malayalam recorded the highest occupancy percentage despite fewer shows.

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The film opened with a massive Week 1 collection of Rs 624.47 Cr, followed by Rs 263.65 Cr in Week 2 and Rs 110.60 Cr in Week 3. Even in Week 4, the numbers show that audience interest is still alive, especially during weekends.

Dhurandhar 2: What is driving the film’s success?

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has received praise from both fans and industry names. Celebrities like Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun, Rishab Shetty, Ram Gopal Varma and Anushka Sharma have all praised the film. The story, performances, and scale seem to be working together to keep the buzz alive.

About Dhurandhar 2

The film continues the story of Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an undercover Indian spy navigating dangerous territories and high-stakes missions. Beyond action, the film also explores his journey, from a young boy dealing with personal loss to becoming one of India’s strongest assets against terrorism.

In an industry where films often slow down after the first two weeks, ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ is doing the opposite. A strong jump in Week 4 is not just rare, it’s a clear sign that the film still has life left at the box office. And if this trend continues, the Rs 1,700 crore mark is just the next milestone waiting to be crossed.

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