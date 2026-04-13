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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 26 Prediction: Is Ranveer Singhs spy thrillers strong run heading toward its final phase?

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 26 Prediction: Is Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller’s strong run heading toward its final phase?

The latest box office trends for Dhurandhar 2 indicate continued audience interest as the film progresses through its theatrical run, with trade expectations closely watching its performance in the coming days.

Ranveer Singh‘s Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to enjoy an impressive theatrical journey as film shows strong global stamina despite natural weekday drops. The movie has already crossed a massive milestone of Rs 1700 crore worldwide and still manages to pull audiences in weekend cycles. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has delivered an extraordinary theatrical run with massive global dominance and strong audience pull even in later weeks. Film faced natural weekday drops but kept gaining strength on weekends, which helped it cross a major milestone of Rs 1700 crore worldwide.

How much has Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned till day 26?

By the end of day 26, Aditya Dhar‘s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has earned around Rs 1711.98 crore worldwide. India’s gross stands at Rs 1301.97 crore, while overseas collection is Rs 414.50 crore. Hindi version continues to dominate overall share of earnings, contributing a major portion of the domestic box office. Even with a weekday dip on the fourth Monday, the film still managed a live collection of Rs 4.11 crore net in India, showing that the theatrical run has not completely slowed down yet.

Which records is Dhurandhar: The Revenge still chasing?

Despite its massive run Dhurandhar: The Revenge is still behind a few major Indian blockbusters in worldwide rankings. The film is now chasing:

Dangal – Rs 2070+ crore worldwide

Pushpa 2: The Rule – Rs 1742 crore worldwide

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – Rs 1788 crore worldwide

At its current pace the film is very close to overtaking Pushpa 2 but Baahubali 2 remains a bigger benchmark still ahead. Trade experts believe the final theatrical phase will decide whether it can climb further in all-time rankings.

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Is Dhurandhar: The Revenge entering final phase of theatrical run?

Trade reports suggest film is now clearly moving toward its final theatrical phase. After four strong weeks initial explosive momentum has naturally slowed but overall trend remains stable. Weekday collections have reduced compared to earlier weeks but weekend spikes still keep film active in cinemas.

How is occupancy trend shaping Day 26 of Ranveer Singh starrer?

On day 26 Dhurandhar: The Revenge is running across around 9890 shows nationwide with average occupancy close to 12 percent. Morning occupancy remains weak while evening shows show relatively better turnout. This clearly indicates film is in its late stage theatrical phase but still holding enough audience interest to stay relevant in box office charts.

What does this mean for Dhurandhar: The Revenge overall run?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already secured blockbuster status with historic worldwide earnings crossing Rs 1700 crore mark and continues to dominate Indian box office history even in its final theatrical phase. With strong Hindi market hold and steady overseas performance, the film remains one of the biggest cinematic successes in recent times.

At this stage, sustaining momentum will depend on weekday stability in the Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore net range, with Rs 4.5 crore average crucial for balance. If weekend spikes continue in the Rs 12 crore to Rs 15 crore range, the film could still add Rs 40 crore to Rs 60 crore in its remaining run.

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