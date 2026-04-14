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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 27 Prediction: Ranveer Singhs spy thriller expected to see biggest jump, yet fails to beat the record of...

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 27 Prediction: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller expected to see biggest jump, yet fails to beat the record of…

Late stage box office performance of Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to draw attention as film shows unexpected signs of stability after weeks in theatres.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its steady box office journey on Day 27 while still holding strong attention from trade circles and audiences. The film, led by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, has managed to stay relevant even in its fourth week of run. What stands out is how film continues to attract audiences in selected circuits despite the normal slowdown expected at this stage. Strong franchise value and long theatrical presence have helped the Dhurandhar franchise reach a massive Rs 3000 crore worldwide milestone, marking it as one of the most dominant Indian film universes in terms of global earnings. Even after weeks in theatres, the film still generates discussion around its daily performance and overall lifetime success.

What is the Day 27 box office performance update of Ranveer Singh’s starrer?

As per live tracking reports, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is running across 9,549 shows on Day 27 and has collected around Rs 6.40 crore net in live figures. Total India gross now stands at Rs 1,310.92 crore, while India net reaches Rs 1,095.02 crore. Final numbers are still being updated as late shows continue to contribute. Occupancy trend for Hindi 2D version shows mixed response with Morning at 15.69 percent, Afternoon at 27.15 percent, Evening at 22.62 percent and Overall at 21.82 percent, reflecting steady but uneven audience turnout across regions.

Tuesday performance trend and audience hold

Day 27 which falls on fourth Tuesday shows slight improvement compared to earlier Monday dip. Early estimates suggest collection close to Rs 1.43 crore net with small upward revision possible depending on evening and night shows. Even with external competition like IPL 2026 film continues to maintain presence in multiplex chains. However overall pattern clearly shows slowdown phase after long run while consistent fan base continues to support daily earnings.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge day wise performance

Day 0 – Rs 43.00 crore

Day 1 – Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2 – Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3 – Rs 113.00 crore

Day 4 – Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5 – Rs 65.00 crore

Day 6 – Rs 56.60 crore

Day 7 – Rs 48.75 crore

Day 8 – Rs 49.70 crore

Day 9 – Rs 41.75 crore

Day 10 – Rs 62.85 crore

Day 11 – Rs 68.10 crore

Day 12 – Rs 25.30 crore

Day 13 – Rs 27.25 crore

Day 14 – Rs 20.10 crore

Day 15 – Rs 18.30 crore

Day 16 – Rs 21.55 crore

Day 17 – Rs 25.65 crore

Day 18 – Rs 28.25 crore

Day 19 – Rs 10.00 crore

Day 20 – Rs 10.10 crore

Day 21 – Rs 7.90 crore

Day 22 – Rs 7.15 crore

Day 23 – Rs 7.00 crore

Day 24 – Rs 13.50 crore

Day 25 – Rs 14.50 crore

Day 26 – Rs 5.20 crore

Day 27 – Rs 6.40 crore (still running)

Which record did Dhurandhar: The Revenge failed to beat on Day 2?

Despite strong overall performance Dhurandhar: The Revenge still falls short of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule which remains ahead with Rs 7.65 crore net on Day 27. Interestingly Dhurandhar franchise itself holds stronger internal benchmark through its first installment which achieved Rs 11 crore net on Day 27 making it a rare case where earlier entry in same universe outperformed both current film and competing blockbuster in this specific daily comparison.

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