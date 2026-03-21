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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection day 3 prediction: Ranveer Singhs film to get double benefit from Eid and weekend, set to earn Rs 350 crore

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection day 3 prediction: Ranveer Singh’s film to get double benefit from Eid and weekend, set to earn Rs 350 crore

After a record-breaking start, Dhurandhar 2 slows on Day 3 but strong occupancy hints at a major Eid-weekend surge. Ranveer Singh’s film eyes a massive Rs 350 crore milestone.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection day 3 prediction: After an earth-shattering start that saw Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge cross Rs 200 crore within just two days, the film has entered its most decisive phase. As per early trends at the time of writing, the Ranveer Singh starrer has collected Rs 4.93 crore (live) on Day 3, taking its overall net total to Rs 231.20 crore.

While the numbers indicate a visible slowdown compared to Day 1 (Rs 102.55 crore) and Day 2 (Rs 80.72 crore), the occupancy has surprisingly jumped to 71.7%, the highest so far. With fewer shows (1,742), this points towards one clear trend, demand remains strong, and the film is gearing up for a significant evening and night surge.

Dhurandhar 2 Eid Weekend Advantage: Festive push expected to boost collections

What works heavily in the film’s favour right now is the Eid + weekend combination, a slot that has historically delivered massive box office jumps for big-ticket Bollywood entertainers.

Eid releases, especially those backed by strong star power and word-of-mouth, tend to witness:

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Sharp evening growth on Day 3

Peak footfall on Sunday

Strong family audience turnout

Dhurandhar 2 ticks all these boxes. With positive chatter around its climax and Ranveer Singh’s performance, the film is well-positioned to convert festive buzz into big numbers over the next 48 hours.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection day 3 prediction: Likely to see Rs 35-40 crore finish

Based on current trends, occupancy patterns, and past Eid weekend trajectories, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to close Day 3 in the range of Rs 35–40 crore.

If this projection holds, the film will:

Cross Rs 250 crore within three days

Set up a strong base for a massive Sunday jump

The real acceleration, however, is expected post-evening shows, where footfall traditionally spikes.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Target: Rs 350 crore milestone within reach

With a current total of Rs 231.20 crore, the film is now eyeing a much bigger benchmark. If the weekend trend plays out as expected, Dhurandhar 2 could race towards the Rs 350 crore mark by the end of its extended opening weekend.

This would place it among:

The fastest Bollywood films to cross Rs 300 crore

One of the biggest opening weekend grossers in recent years

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Trend Analysis

So far, the film has followed a front-loaded trajectory, massive opening numbers driven by hype and advance bookings. However, the strong Day 3 occupancy suggests that audience interest hasn’t dipped, which is a positive sign for long-term performance.

The next two days will be crucial in deciding whether Dhurandhar 2:

Sustains momentum and turns into a long-run blockbuster

Or remains a high-opening, record-breaking starter

Dhurandhar 2 has already dominated the box office conversation with its explosive start. Now, with the double advantage of Eid and the weekend, the film stands at a point where numbers can escalate quickly.

Because in Bollywood, timing is everything, and right now,

Dhurandhar 2 has both the crowd and the calendar on its side.

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