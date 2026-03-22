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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singhs spy thriller continues its havoc, beats Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandannas Chhava by earning Rs...

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller continues its havoc, beats Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna’s Chhava by earning Rs…

Dhurandhar 2 continues to impress at theatres, surpassing Chhava in audience collections and generating massive buzz. Fans are flocking to see Ranveer Singh in this high-octane spy thriller.

Massive buzz around Dhurandhar: The Revenge refuses to slow down as film storms through opening weekend with unstoppable momentum. Audience response remains electric across regions with packed theatres and high occupancy driving collections upward. Ranveer Singh leads this high intensity spy drama, while Aditya Dhar anchors it, which now stands among the biggest performers in recent times. What began as strong opening has now turned into record breaking run with film crossing major milestones within just three days. Fans continue to celebrate film with loud cheers making it one of most talked about releases right now.

The third day explosion by Ranveer Singh starrer

On third day film added Rs 113.02 crore net pushing total India net collection to Rs 339.29 crore, while gross reached Rs 404.56 crore. Earlier film collected Rs 43 crore from premieres, followed by Rs 102.55 crore on opening day and Rs 80.72 crore on the second day.

This steady growth helped film surpass Chhava with ease and establish dominance during opening weekend. Film also created history by becoming first Hindi film to achieve the Rs 100 crore mark on multiple days back-to-back, showing unmatched consistency.

Day-wise breakup of Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Day 0- Wednesday Rs 43 crore

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Day 1- Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2- Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3- Rs 113 crore

Total Rs 339.27 crore

Dhurandhar 2 surpasses Vicky Kaushal’s blockbuster

Dhurandhar 2 collected a record-breaking Rs 113.02 crore on its Day 3 and easily surpassed Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna starrer Chhaava, which collected around Rs 48.50 to Rs 50.75 crore on its Day 3 during its peak Sunday. Dhurandhar 2 earned over Rs 62 crore more than Chhava on their respective third days, highlighting a massive gap in audience pull and scale.

Language wise performance of Dhurandhar 2

Hindi version dominated with Rs 105 crore and 83 percent occupancy across 18821 shows. Telugu contributed Rs 5 crore with strong 77 percent occupancy while Tamil brought Rs 2.95 crore. Malayalam and Kannada added small numbers but helped expand reach. Overall occupancy remained high with morning at 61.15 percent afternoon 82.62 percent evening 84.08 percent and night 91.08 percent showing strong evening surge.

Film has now crossed lifetime collections of several major films including Chhaava, Tiger 3 and War. Such pace highlights massive appeal across markets. The film continues to dominate with strong word of mouth and repeat audience visits.

More about Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Alongside Ranveer Singh film features R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor and Manav Gohil. Story follows undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi also known as Hamza Ali Mazari who infiltrates dangerous network to dismantle terror operations from within. High stakes narrative intense action and emotional depth have connected strongly with viewers.

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