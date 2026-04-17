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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 30 Prediction: Can Ranveer Singhs spy thriller hold strong against Akshay Kumars Bhooth Bangla?

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 30 Prediction: Can Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller hold strong against Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla?

As Dhurandhar: The Revenge enters its 30th day in theatres, attention shifts to its staying power, with trade discussions focusing on audience trends, competition and overall performance trajectory at the box office.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its long box office journey with strong global performance even as natural weekday slowdown appears in later weeks. Film has already entered elite blockbuster territory with massive worldwide earnings and steady audience interest across major centres. Despite running for 30 days in theatres film still manages to attract viewers during weekend cycles while weekday collections show expected dip. At same time new releases in market have started changing audience distribution leading to fresh competition and shifting footfall patterns in theatres.

How is Dhurandhar: The Revenge performing on Day 30?

On day 30 Dhurandhar 2 collected around Rs 2.70 crore net which marks nearly 20.6 percent drop compared to previous day. Film was screened across 4,432 shows with overall occupancy near 15.42 percent. Morning occupancy stayed low at 7 percent while afternoon showed recovery at 17.62 percent and evening reached 18.62 percent. Night shows maintained stable audience flow showing continued interest from loyal viewers.

Total India net collection now stands at Rs 1,105.82 crore while India gross reaches Rs 1,323.73 crore. Overseas earnings added Rs 0.75 crore on day 30 taking global total to Rs 1,741.73 crore.

Will Dhurandhar 2 maintain momentum against Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla?

Trade discussions suggest that new theatrical entries have started impacting screen share. One major talking point is arrival of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla which has opened with strong attention due to paid previews starting April 16 evening.

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Early reports show opening day collection around Rs 12.25 crore net across 12,386 shows with total India net reaching Rs 15.75 crore including previews. Worldwide gross has already touched Rs 23.90 crore in early stage which adds new pressure on ongoing films in theatres.

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