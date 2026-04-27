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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 39: Ranveer Singhs film a few crores away from surpassing Baahubali 2

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 39: Ranveer Singh’s film a few crores away from surpassing Baahubali 2

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 39 shows the Ranveer Singh film is all set to cross the lifetime records of Prabhas' Baahubali 2. Check the detailed report here.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection (PC: Twitter| Film poster)

Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19, 2026. Its Rs 100 crore opening on the first day clearly showed that the film would break several box office records. Even after 39 days of release, this action thriller is still running in theatres like a new film. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has now joined the list of Indian cinema’s most memorable films that will be remembered for years to come. Dhurandhar 2 is now facing competition from several new releases. On one side is Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, while films like Michael and Ginny Weds Sunny 2 have also hit theatres after it.

Although its earnings have dipped compared to earlier weeks, Dhurandhar 2 continues to hold strong at the box office and saw another rise in collections over the weekend. This film has broken several box office records. It has become one of the first Bollywood films to enter the Rs 1000 crore club. Starring actors like Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, the film has been loved by audiences even more than its first part, Dhurandhar. Even after a month, its dominance at the box office continues.

Also Read: The making of Dhurandhar: Aditya Dhar to surprise fans by releasing BTS film in theatres – Check details

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 39

Dhurandhar 2 has once again shown its strength over the weekend. On Saturday, the film saw a rise in earnings. After a drop in collections during the weekdays, it earned Rs 3 crore on Saturday, day 38. According to data from Sacnilk, the film further collected Rs 3.40 crore on Sunday, day 39.

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Check day-wise collection of Dhurandhar 2 in India (nett), as per sacnilk:

Week 1: Rs 674.17 crore

Week 2: Rs 263.65 crore

Week 3: Rs 110.60 crore

Week 4: Rs 54.70 crore

Week 5: Rs 19.52 crore

Week 6:

-Day 37: Rs 1.55 crore

-Day 38: Rs 3 crore

-Day 39: Rs 3.40 crore

The total net collection of the film has reached Rs 1,130.06 crore, while the gross domestic collection stands at Rs 1,353.27 crore. Overseas, the film added Rs 50 lakh, taking its international total to Rs 424.25 crore and its worldwide gross to Rs 1,777 crore.

Also Read: Rakesh Bedi breaks silence on receiving Rs 1 crore bonus claims for Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 is Rs 33 crore away to surpass Baahubhali 2

Dhurandhar 2 is just Rs 33 crore away from surpassing the all-time collection of Baahubali 2 (Rs 1,788 crore). It has already overtaken Pushpa 2 (Rs 1,742 crore). Once Ranveer Singh’s spy universe film crosses Baahubali 2, it will become the second-highest-grossing film in Indian cinema, behind Dangal (Rs 2,070 crore).

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