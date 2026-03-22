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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Ranveer Singhs film holds firm post Eid, beats RRR, KGF 2 pace; targets Rs 500 crore mark

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Ranveer Singh’s film holds firm post Eid, beats RRR, KGF 2 pace; targets Rs 500 crore mark

Dhurandhar 2 continues its strong run even on Monday, with solid occupancy and global numbers. Ranveer Singh’s film now eyes the Rs 500 crore milestone.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: After an explosive opening weekend that saw Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge shatter multiple records, the film has now entered its Monday phase with a surprisingly steady hold. As per early trends at the time of writing, the Ranveer Singh starrer has collected Rs 12.17 crore (live) on Day 4, pushing its overall net collection to an impressive Rs 351.44 crore. While a drop from Saturday’s massive Rs 113 crore was expected, the film’s performance so far suggests that the fall is controlled rather than concerning.

What truly stands out is the occupancy. Despite the reduction in shows to 4,339, the film is still running at 71.9% occupancy, which is exceptionally strong for a working weekday. This indicates that the audience interest has not dipped post the Eid weekend and that the film continues to draw footfall across key centres.

Dhurandhar 2 Monday Trend: High occupancy signals strong audience retention

The Day 4 trend clearly shows that Dhurandhar 2 is not behaving like a typical front-loaded blockbuster. A 70%+ occupancy on a Monday reflects genuine audience pull, something that only a handful of big films manage to achieve after such a huge opening weekend. The Hindi version remains the driving force with Rs 11.36 crore (live) and 75% occupancy, while the Tamil and Telugu versions are adding steady support.

This trend points towards strong word-of-mouth and repeat viewing value, especially in urban markets where weekday performance often dips sharply. Instead, Dhurandhar 2 is showing signs of stability, which is a crucial indicator for long-term box office success.

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Dhurandhar 2 vs RRR, KGF 2: Record-breaking pace continues

What makes this run even more significant is how Dhurandhar 2 is performing when compared to some of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema. Within just two days, the film had already surpassed the India net collections of RRR (Rs 216.70 crore) and KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 206.50 crore), placing it among the fastest earners of all time.

Trade analysts believe that the film’s pace could have been even higher had the Tamil and Telugu versions released simultaneously with the Hindi version. Despite that, it has managed to secure a top spot in the current rankings, trailing only behind Pushpa 2: The Rule, which continues to hold the record.

Dhurandhar 2 Overseas Box Office: Global numbers add to dominance

The film’s international performance has further strengthened its position. In just two days, Dhurandhar 2 grossed over $10.9 million (approximately Rs 90.81 crore) overseas, with North America leading the charge. The United States alone contributed Rs 46.34 crore, while Canada added Rs 18.75 crore, pushing the region’s total beyond expectations.

Strong numbers from the UK and Australia have also played a key role in boosting the film’s global total. At this pace, the film is not only matching the overseas trajectory of RRR but has also outperformed recent big releases like Kalki 2898 AD and KGF Chapter 2 in key international markets.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Likely to see Rs 28–32 crore finish

Looking at the current trend and typical Monday patterns, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to close Day 4 in the range of Rs 28–32 crore. If the evening and night shows perform as expected, the film could even push towards the higher end of this range.

Such a finish would not only reflect a strong weekday hold but also set the stage for a steady run through the week. More importantly, it would confirm that the film’s momentum is not limited to festive hype but backed by consistent audience interest.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Target: Rs 500 crore milestone now in focus

With Rs 351.44 crore already in its kitty, Dhurandhar 2 is now firmly on track to enter the Rs 400 crore club within the next few days. From there, the road to Rs 500 crore becomes a realistic target rather than just a projection.

If the current trend continues, the film could establish itself as one of the fastest Hindi films to reach this milestone. The strong weekend base, combined with a steady weekday hold, gives it the kind of momentum that is required for a long and successful box office run.

The bigger picture

For Dhurandhar 2, the opening weekend was about scale and records, but Day 4 is about consistency and staying power. The film has managed to pass its first real test by holding steady on a Monday, something that separates big openers from true blockbusters.

If this trend continues over the next few days, Dhurandhar 2 won’t just be remembered for its explosive start—it will be known for sustaining that momentum and turning it into a historic box office run.

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