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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singhs spy thriller sets new benchmark, beats Aamir Khans Dangal after earning Rs...

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller sets new benchmark, beats Aamir Khan’s Dangal after earning Rs…

Dhurandhar: The Revenge maintains its winning streak with remarkable collections, as Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller continues to outperform expectations and dominate the box office charts.

Massive wave continues for Dhurandhar: The Revenge as the film dominates the box office with unstoppable pace. Led by Ranveer Singh and anchored by Aditya Dhar, this high-energy spy drama has crossed the Rs 450 crore mark within just four days. Strong occupancy across regions packed theatres and rising fan excitement have pushed film into record territory. Audience response shows growing craze for action-driven storytelling backed by emotional moments. With each passing day film continues to break barriers and set new standards in Indian cinema.

The film recorded strong jump on Sunday with Rs 114.85 crore net in India, taking the total domestic collection to Rs 454.12 crore net. This milestone helped film move past the lifetime collection of Dangal, which earned Rs 387 crore net and stood still for seven years. It also crossed collections of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Baahubali: The Beginning, making it one of the fastest films to achieve such a feat.

Day-wise performance breakdown

Day 0 premiere earned Rs 43.00 crore net with strong occupancy across 11294 shows

Day 1, first Thursday, brought Rs 102.55 crore net across 21633 shows with steady footfall

Day 2, first Friday collected Rs 80.72 crore net showing minor dip yet stable run

Day 3, first Saturday surged to Rs 113.00 crore net with massive 81.6 percent occupancy across 20917 shows

Day 4, first Sunday reached Rs 114.85 crore net across 21202 shows maintaining high 79.3 percent occupancy

Day 4 language wise performance

On Day 4 Hindi version led collections with Rs 128.40 crore gross and Rs 107.00 crore net across 18779 shows with 81.7 percent occupancy. Tamil version contributed Rs 2.88 crore gross and Rs 2.50 crore net from 937 shows with 53.0 percent occupancy.

Telugu version added Rs 6.04 crore gross and Rs 5.25 crore net across 1404 shows with 68.0 percent occupancy. Malayalam version recorded Rs 0.10 crore gross and Rs 0.09 crore net from 69 shows with 38.0 percent occupancy. Kannada version remained minimal with Rs 0.01 crore gross and Rs 0.01 crore net across 13 shows with 30.0 percent occupancy.

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About Aamir Khan’s Dangal

Dangal directed by Nitesh Tiwari featured Aamir Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat training daughters into world class wrestlers. Film earned around Rs 2024 crore worldwide and remained benchmark in Indian cinema for years making this achievement even more significant.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

In this sequel Ranveer Singh returns as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi known as Hamza Ali Mazari. Plot follows his mission through dangerous global networks involving intelligence agencies crime groups and hidden conspiracies. Film balances high intensity action with emotional backstory giving depth to character and making narrative more engaging.

Along with Ranveer Singh film features R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Strong ensemble cast combined with gripping narrative has ensured packed shows across multiple regions. Earlier installment also achieved massive global success crossing Rs 1360 crore strengthening franchise impact.

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