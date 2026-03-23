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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection day 4 Worldwide: Ranveer Singh gets his careers biggest opening weekend, to break lifetime record of Chhaava, PK

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection day 4 Worldwide: Ranveer Singh gets his career’s biggest opening weekend, to break lifetime record of Chhaava, PK

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection opening weekend: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's thriller movie make new records. So close to enter Rs 700 crore. Check detailed report.

Aditya Dhar’s most anticipated film of the year, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, released on March 19, with preview on March 18, has written a new chapter in box office history. The film starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan, has collected over Rs 102 crore on day 1, and since then, the collections began soaring from day one. Four days have passed since the film’s release, and it seems to have shaken the industry. By Saturday, Dhurandhar 2 had already surpassed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide in just three days. The film has now achieved a position at the box office that no previous blockbuster has reached. Now, let’s talk about the film’s fourth-day earnings (Sunday).

Dhurandhar 2 made a splash on Sunday as well

According to a report by Sacnilk, while the film Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 113.00 crore on Saturday, its collection increased on the fourth day, Sunday, i.e. Rs 114.85. However, while there were 20,917 shows on Saturday, the number increased to 21,153 on Sunday. The film has now earned a total of Rs 454.12 crore nationwide.

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

Now, let’s discuss the overseas earnings and worldwide collection of the film Dhurandhar 2. The film has earned approximately Rs 149.32 crore overseas so far. Looking at the worldwide figures, the film has grossed around Rs 691.32 crore. This means it is now just a few crores away from crossing the Rs 700 crore mark.

Ranveer Singh’s career’s biggest opening film

As predicted, Dhurandhar 2 has become Ranveer Singh’s biggest opening film of his career. The movie has earned massive amounts at the box office. With its worldwide collection nearing Rs 700 crore, it has scripted history by becoming the biggest opener for a Hindi film. Ranveer’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar, earned Rs 46 crore in India during its opening weekend. His film Padmaavat, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also had paid preview shows and went on to earn Rs 114 crore in India during its opening weekend.

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Dhurandhar beats Baahubali 2, Gadar 2, Animal, Jawan, Pathaan

Dhurandhar 2 has set new benchmarks at the box office, significantly surpassing Baahubali 2 in fourth-day collections by earning Rs 114.85 crore on Sunday, compared to Rs 93.00 crore. The film has also outperformed Gadar 2, overtaking its lifetime earnings in its first weekend. Notably, while Gadar 2 earned Rs 525.70 crore (net) and Rs 686.00 crore (gross) in India, with Rs 65 crore overseas, Dhurandhar 2 has raced far ahead.

In just three days, the Aditya Dhar’s film collected a staggering Rs 339.27 crore net across India, surpassing major blockbusters like Animal, Jawan, and Pathaan in terms of three-day theatrical collections.

Dhurandhar is all set to cross the lifetime earnings of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava (Rs 807.91 crore) and Aamir Khan’s PK (Rs 770 crore).

Talking about the story of Dhurandhar 2, it is a spy action thriller. The narrative begins with the past of Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh). The film follows Jaskirat’s transformation into Hamza Ali Mazari. It highlights issues such as revenge for the 26/11 attacks, demonetisation, and interference in Pakistani politics. As Hamza Ali Mazari, Jaskirat infiltrates the underworld and terrorist networks in Karachi, Pakistan. The film is so beautifully interwoven with real-life incidents that it leaves viewers astonished.

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