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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 46: Ranveer Singhs spy thriller becomes the second biggest Indian film, finally breaks Baahubali 2s lifetime haul

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 46: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller becomes the second biggest Indian film, finally breaks Baahubali 2’s lifetime haul

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's mega blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge has now crossed a major milestone at the box office as it surpasses SS Rajamouli's grand spectacle Baahubali 2 and secures a spot among the highest grossing Indian films.

Dhurandhar 2 beats Baahubali 2 (PC: IMDb)

The box office journey of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has taken a historic turn as the film continues its strong run even after more than six weeks in theatres. Led by Ranveer Singh, the spy thriller has shown remarkable consistency despite facing new releases and competition. What makes this run even more special is the way the film has climbed the all-time charts. With steady collections and global appeal, it has now reached a milestone that places it among the biggest Indian films ever made.

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn on Day 46?

On its 46th day, which marked the seventh Sunday, the film collected around Rs 1.25 crore while earlier estimates placed it close to Rs 1.40 crore during the day. It ran across 719 shows with an occupancy of nearly 38.7 percent. While the numbers may appear modest compared to its opening weeks, the film has managed to stay above the Rs 1 crore mark, which is impressive for its eighth week in theatres.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2: Big relief for Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller as High Court refuses to cancel censor certificate amid plagiarism row

Has Dhurandhar 2 broken Baahubali 2’s record?

Yes, the film has officially surpassed the lifetime collection of SS Rajamouli‘s magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. With a worldwide gross of around Rs 1788.35 crore it has moved ahead of the iconic blockbuster and is now the second highest grossing Indian film after Aamir Khan and Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal. This achievement comes after a consistent run over 46 days which helped it inch past the long standing record.

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For the unversed, the epic action film became the first Indian film to gross over Rs 1,000 crore, later amassing a massive lifetime collection of over Rs 1788.06 crore worldwide. The iconic ensemble cast includes Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, and Sathyaraj in crucial roles.

What are the total collections of Dhurandhar 2 so far?

The film has collected around Rs 1362.60 crore in India gross and Rs 425.75 crore from overseas markets taking the worldwide total to Rs 1788.35 crore. Its India net collection stands at approximately Rs 1138.54 crore across more than 513055 shows. These numbers highlight the film’s strong hold both in domestic and international markets.

Also read: The making of Dhurandhar: Aditya Dhar to surprise fans by releasing BTS film in theatres – Check details

How has the film performed week wise?

Week 1: Rs 674.17 crore

Week 2: Rs 263.65 crore

Week 3: Rs 110.60 crore

Week 4: Rs 54.70 crore

Week 5: Rs 19.25 crore

Week 6: Rs 12.45 crore

Day 44: Rs 1.05 crore

Day 45: Rs 2.40 crore

Day 46: Rs 1.25 crore

What is the film about?

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film follows an undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi with cover name Hamza Ali Mazari, navigating complex missions linked to major terror incidents happened in India.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge features a powerful cast including Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil, Mustafa Ahmed, Danish Iqbal, Bimal Oberoi and Udaybir Sandhu. The franchise has already become a massive success with combined earnings crossing Rs 3271 crore making it one of the biggest Indian film series.

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